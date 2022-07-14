Enzo Ferrari, Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino will produce an Apple TV series on the “Drake”. Stefano Sollima will be the director

Paolo Sorrentino will executive produce the new Apple TV + series about Enzo Ferrari which will be directed by Stefano Sollima and created and written by Oscar nominee Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). The inspiration is Luca Dal Monte’s bestselling biographical novel “Ferrari Rex”, named by the New York Times as the “definitive biography” on the famous character. The series, currently in pre-production in Rome, is produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Nicola Giuliano, and precisely by Sorrentino as executive producer. Enzo Ferrari: his name has become a pride, an aspiration and ultimately a legend. But the path was studded with tragedies and torments. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply affected by the tragic death of his eldest son Dino and by what he considered a real betrayal by his top driver Juan Manuel Fangio, Enzo Ferrari put the team back on its feet from scratch, selecting five rising stars of motor racing to strive for victory. Five years. Five pilots. Five dead. A process. The “engine” of all passion, the pursuit of pure speed.

At the center of everything a giant, complex and multifaceted, which has dedicated its genius to the mission of building the fastest racing cars in history. “I am thrilled to be able to tell such a striking story about this legendary man and his iconic brand,” said creator Steven Knight. “Enzo Ferrari’s extraordinary life has been traced by his professional career and personal drama and” Ferrari “is the celebration of an incredibly complex and fascinating human being.” “As an Italian I feel honored to be able to tell the story of Enzo Ferrari, a shining example of Italian excellence,” said Stefano Sollima. “Through the relationship he had with the Ferrari Spring Team, the five drivers that Enzo has” adopted “in his team after the loss of his eldest son, we will discover his unique qualities, his great talent and the dark obsession he has turned this man into a legend. “

“Ferrari” will be directed by Stefano Sollima (“Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “Suburra,” “ACAB”) and is produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle group company (“The Young Pope,” “The brilliant friend,” «We Are Who We Are»), in co-production with Nicola Giuliano for Indigo Film («The great beauty», «The youth») and Fremantle. Executive producers Lorenzo Mieli, Nicola Giuliano, Steven Knight, Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino (“It was the hand of God”, “The great beauty”, “Youth”, “The Young Pope”), Giulio Marantonio (“Kicks” ) and Lorenzo De Maio (“Without Blood”). The author of “Ferrari Rex” Luca Dal Monte will be the historical consultant of the series.