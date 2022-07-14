Emmy 2022, the nominations among awarded, snubbed, records and surprises

The Academy of the Television Arts & Sciences awards are about to return. There ceremony of the Emmy 2022 is scheduled for the next September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Since yesterday we all know the candidates nomination for nomination, but not yet who will lead the evening. Apparently Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson and alternatively Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers had been tried, but it seems that they all declined the invitation. Waiting to understand more about the ceremony, we can begin to comment on the choices related to the various contenders.

Emmys 2022, the kings of nominations

Unlike the Oscars, the Emmys, which feature multi-season serial products, somehow confirm moral victories already from the nominations. Moral: in a sense, whether you then collect a prize or not, you still won. So, there is already a king of the evening: it is called Succession and certainly his “leadership” is nothing new, having collected 9 Emmys with the first two seasons and collecting 48 nominations of which 25 in 2022 alone. Ted Lasso (another title starring for two seasons) and the novelty The White Lotus. Beyond this “podium”, we find Hacks And Only Murders in the building with 17 nominations, Euphoria with 16 and finally Barry, Dopesick, Severance And Squid Game with 14 (the last three series collecting so many nominations for their debut). In the group of leading titles of this edition, it is a bit surprising to see some of the most talked about shows in terms of audience and substance (Euphoria And Squid Game) in lower positions than expected.

Shifting the focus from the titles to those who produce and distribute them, HBO (with HBO Max) dominates the scene with 140 nominations, followed by Netflix with 105. Hulu and Apple + follow with 58 and 52 nominations.

Emmy 2022, as Zendaya has already made history

Winner of one of 3 historic Emmys last year Euphoria (the one as protagonist), Zendaya repeats the nomination in its category (which is quite rare two consecutive years) and takes the record from youngest producer ever to be nominated.

Emmy 2022, who was left out and instead would have deserved

The first names that come to mind are Disney And Stranger Things. The former distributes many Hulu titles, but collects little with their original productions. The Emmys seem to confirm his difficulties in managing the legacy (in a serial key and as a spin-off) of the many Marvel and Star Wars hits in the cinema. Stranger Things cast has been snubbed. Yet the boys, as usual, have worked hard (and it’s pretty clear how in particular the fame of Sadie Sink, star of the fourth season as much as Millie Bobby Brown, is on the rise)

Emmy 2022, all nominations

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Miniseries

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman for Ozark

Brian Cox for Succession

Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul

Adam Scott for Severance

Jeremy Strong for Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Laura Linney for Ozark

Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjakets

Sandra Oh for Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show

Zendaya for Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun for Succession

Billy Crudup for The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin for Succession

Park Hae-soo for Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen for Succession

John Turturro for Severance

Christopher Walken for Severance

Oh Yeong-su for Squid Game

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette for Severance

Julia Garner for Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game

Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron for Succession

Sarah Snook for Succession

Sydney Sweeney for Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover for Atlanta

Bil Hader for Barry

Nicholas Hoult for The Great

Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan for Marvelos Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning for The Great

Issa Rae for Insecure

Jean Smart for Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan for Barry

Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh for Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed for Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler for Barry

Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder for Hacks

Janelle James for Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles for Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple for Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries

Colin Firth for The Staircase

Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton for Dopesick

Himesh Patel for Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy

Best Actress in a Miniseries

Toni Collette for The Staircase

Julia Garner for Ozark

Lili James for Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson for Impeachment

Margaret Qualley for Maid

Amanda Saefried for The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries

Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus

Jake Lacy for The White Lotus

Will Poulter for Dopesick

Seth Rogen for Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard for Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg for Dopesick

Steve Zahn for The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries

Connie Britton for The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario for The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell for The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney for The White Lotus

Mare Winningham for Dopesick