Emmy 2022, the nominations among awarded, snubbed, records and surprises
The Academy of the Television Arts & Sciences awards are about to return. There ceremony of the Emmy 2022 is scheduled for the next September 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Since yesterday we all know the candidates nomination for nomination, but not yet who will lead the evening. Apparently Chris Rock and Dwayne Johnson and alternatively Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers had been tried, but it seems that they all declined the invitation. Waiting to understand more about the ceremony, we can begin to comment on the choices related to the various contenders.
Emmys 2022, the kings of nominations
Unlike the Oscars, the Emmys, which feature multi-season serial products, somehow confirm moral victories already from the nominations. Moral: in a sense, whether you then collect a prize or not, you still won. So, there is already a king of the evening: it is called Succession and certainly his “leadership” is nothing new, having collected 9 Emmys with the first two seasons and collecting 48 nominations of which 25 in 2022 alone. Ted Lasso (another title starring for two seasons) and the novelty The White Lotus. Beyond this “podium”, we find Hacks And Only Murders in the building with 17 nominations, Euphoria with 16 and finally Barry, Dopesick, Severance And Squid Game with 14 (the last three series collecting so many nominations for their debut). In the group of leading titles of this edition, it is a bit surprising to see some of the most talked about shows in terms of audience and substance (Euphoria And Squid Game) in lower positions than expected.
Shifting the focus from the titles to those who produce and distribute them, HBO (with HBO Max) dominates the scene with 140 nominations, followed by Netflix with 105. Hulu and Apple + follow with 58 and 52 nominations.
Emmy 2022, as Zendaya has already made history
Winner of one of 3 historic Emmys last year Euphoria (the one as protagonist), Zendaya repeats the nomination in its category (which is quite rare two consecutive years) and takes the record from youngest producer ever to be nominated.
Emmy 2022, who was left out and instead would have deserved
The first names that come to mind are Disney And Stranger Things. The former distributes many Hulu titles, but collects little with their original productions. The Emmys seem to confirm his difficulties in managing the legacy (in a serial key and as a spin-off) of the many Marvel and Star Wars hits in the cinema. Stranger Things cast has been snubbed. Yet the boys, as usual, have worked hard (and it’s pretty clear how in particular the fame of Sadie Sink, star of the fourth season as much as Millie Bobby Brown, is on the rise)
Emmy 2022, all nominations
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Miniseries
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman for Ozark
Brian Cox for Succession
Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul
Adam Scott for Severance
Jeremy Strong for Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer for Killing Eve
Laura Linney for Ozark
Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjakets
Sandra Oh for Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show
Zendaya for Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun for Succession
Billy Crudup for The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin for Succession
Park Hae-soo for Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen for Succession
John Turturro for Severance
Christopher Walken for Severance
Oh Yeong-su for Squid Game
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette for Severance
Julia Garner for Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon for Squid Game
Christina Ricci for Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn for Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron for Succession
Sarah Snook for Succession
Sydney Sweeney for Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover for Atlanta
Bil Hader for Barry
Nicholas Hoult for The Great
Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan for Marvelos Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson for Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning for The Great
Issa Rae for Insecure
Jean Smart for Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan for Barry
Brett Goldstein for Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh for Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed for Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler for Barry
Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder for Hacks
Janelle James for Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles for Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple for Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries
Colin Firth for The Staircase
Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton for Dopesick
Himesh Patel for Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan for Pam & Tommy
Best Actress in a Miniseries
Toni Collette for The Staircase
Julia Garner for Ozark
Lili James for Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson for Impeachment
Margaret Qualley for Maid
Amanda Saefried for The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries
Murray Bartlett for The White Lotus
Jake Lacy for The White Lotus
Will Poulter for Dopesick
Seth Rogen for Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard for Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg for Dopesick
Steve Zahn for The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries
Connie Britton for The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge for The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario for The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever for Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell for The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney for The White Lotus
Mare Winningham for Dopesick