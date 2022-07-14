Emerald Fennell (‘A Promising Girl’) co-writes the spin-off of ‘John Wick’ with Ana de Armas

The fourth installment of John Wickwith Keanu Reeves repeating as the fearsome hit man, is scheduled to premiere for the March 24, 2023. However, parallel to the development of john wick 4 Lionsgate has become completely confident in the potential of its franchise, so that in addition to this sequel they have begun to prepare both a prequel series focused on the character of Ian McShane (The Continental) as a spinoff feminine that stars Anne of Arms. Actress who, in recent times and according to her becomes a Hollywood star, has shown a great affinity for action movies.

We saw De Armas in no time to dieand soon we will do the same in the unseen agenta Netflix blockbuster where the actress shares a poster with Chris Evans Y Ryan Gosling. the unseen agentdirected by Joe and Anthony Russothis is released July 15 on a limited basis for July 22 join the Netflix catalogue, and it was precisely in an interview following the film that De Armas gave an important piece of news about the spinoff of John Wick. Via shethe actress of daggers in the back has revealed that ballerina (such is the title of the film) has emerald fennell helping with the script.

Fennell’s name is well known: in addition to playing Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crownhas acted as showrunner in the second season of killing eveand signed while directing a film as shocking as A promising young woman. The thriller made by Carey Mulligan gave the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay to Fennell, hence it was an excellent choice for ballerina. De Armas was, without going any further, the one who decided to hire her to join Shay Hatten (screenwriter of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum) Y Len Wisemannresponsible of underworld who directs as well as writes.





“It was really important to me to hire a writer because up to that point when I got involved with the project, it was just the director, Len Wiseman, and one other guy. So I said to myself ‘this is not going to work’”Weapons account. The actress talked to five or six writers before settling on Fennell, something that makes her feel very proud. The idea is that Fennell provides a couple of suggestions for the script of ballerinaso it’s not yet clear if he’ll end up receiving screenwriting credit: This will be something for the Writers Guild to determine as production on the film comes to an end.

Ballerina part of a segment of john wick 3 where we met the Director (Angelica Houston) and to a dance academy in New York whose students, in addition to being dancers, were hired killers. The presence of a student played by Unity Phelanalthough it is not clear if this will be the character that De Armas embodies in ballerina. Yes, it has transpired, moreover, that Wiseman’s film will narrate how a contract killer seeks revenge for the death of her family.

In addition to his collaboration in ballerinaFennell recently confirmed that her next job as a director after A promising young woman would Saltburn: thriller “about the obsession” made by Rosamund Pike which has already gathered the interest of Amazon to distribute it.

