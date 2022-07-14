Elvis Presley and his Mexican co-stars

Today the highly publicized biopic “Elvis” was released in Mexican movie theaters, the most recent film by Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrman, director, among others, of “Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare” (1996).

What not many know is that, as well as his first big Hollywood success like the one mentioned and starring Leonardo DiCaprio (who worked under Luhrman once again in the 2013 remake of “The Great Gatsby”) and Claire Danes , was related to our country from the fact that it was filmed mostly on location in Mexico City and some beaches in the state of Veracruz, until one of those in charge of its set design was the German-born production designer based in our country, Brigitte Broch, who in the new millennium stood out alongside Alejandro González Iñárritu’s team as art director thanks to her work on “Amores Perros”, but also won an Oscar for her work on “Amor en Rojo”, his second collaboration with Luhrman.

On the occasion of the premiere of this no less attractive biopic of “Elvis” that already mentions its protagonist, Austin Butler, as a possible Oscar nominee for Best Actor in 2022 for his interpretation of the “King of Rock”, and where the participation of the two-time winner of the golden statuette Tom Hanks in the role of Colonel Tom Parker, manager of the artist, today we are going to dedicate these spaces to two Mexican actresses who, although from different generations, shared credits with Elvis Presley in two films of his filmography. The first in a western where he had many things against him, starting with the casting of the singer in a role that seemed to make him an inevitable laughing stock, and the second that, in total contrast, to highlight his musical facet, suited him like a glove .

DOLORES DEL RÍO IN “STAR OF FIRE” (DON SIEGEL, 1960)

Under the shelter of the Mexican diva back in Hollywood, after her successful Mexican “second wind” in the 40s and 50s, as well as Clint Eastwood’s next director, Elvis came out triumphant in the face of the test of a plot that the only thing musical that he had were the main credits, but the rest was a complex character like that of the mestizo son of a Texan rancher and a Kioawa Indian (Del Río) who suddenly tries to act as a peacemaker between the two cultures of which he is a part and that can be found within the recurring programming of the Fox Classics channel. The legendary Mexican villain, also emigrated to Hollywood, Rodolfo Acosta (“Salón México”) participates in the cast.

ELSA CÁRDENAS IN ”FUN IN ACAPULCO” (RICHARD THORPE, 1963)

Directed again by Richard Thorpe, who gave Elvis his first movie success with the 1957 classic “El Rock de la Cárcel”, here Elvis plays Mike, a yacht worker who embarks in Acapulco when the spoiled daughter of his boss causes his dismissal, to find a job as a singer in a hotel in the port and meet the beautiful Dolores Gómez (Elsa Cárdenas) on the way. Here Elvis performs songs with Latin rhythms such as bossa nova and can be rented through Amazon Prime Video. Elsa Cárdenas talks about this experience in episode five of our podcast “125 and counting.”

