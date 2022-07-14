“Elvis” premieres, the film that promises to reinvent the myth

After a wait full of suspense and expectation, the day of the premiere of “Elvis”, the biopic of Australian Baz Lurhmann, finally arrived.

It is a biographical film about the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), focused on his complex relationship with his mysterious agent: Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

The film delves into the complicated dynamic between Presley and Parker over the course of more than 20 years, from the singer’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom. All this behind the curtain of cultural evolution and social maturity in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Austin Butler, the Australian actor who plays the legendary figure, spoke about his experience after putting on the suit of the king of rock.

“There was an incredible amount of pressure before anything else and responsibility. Plus the desire to do him justice. The desire to do justice to everyone who loves him. And I was always shy. I had never sung in front of anyone. I had sung, maybe in front of my girlfriend, a long time ago.

Tom Hanks said as soon as he read the script that he was intrigued by the film’s Shakespearean power struggles, especially since he had just finished playing Falstaff in a production of “Henry IV” when Luhrmann approached him for the role.

“I said to Baz, ‘But you’re describing Falstaff and Hal.’ And Baz said, ‘Exactly, but with many millions of dollars invested. Playing Elvis is like playing Jesus. And it doesn’t really matter who plays Pontius. Pilate because if you have a good Jesus, you have him ready”.

Elvis (United States-Australia/2022). Direction: Baz Luhrmann. Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Dacre Montgomery, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Gary Clark Jr. Screenplay: Baz Luhrmann , Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner. Photography: Mandy Walker. Editing: Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond. Music: Elliott Wheeler and Elvis Presley songs. Distributor: Warner Bros. Duration: 159 minutes. Premiere on Thursday, July 14 in theaters in Argentina.