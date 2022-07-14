ElRubius triumphs on Twitch thanks to Karmaland, the popular Minecraft series

A couple of weeks ago we told you that Karmaland, the popular series of Minecraft Organized by streamers, it would return with a new edition that promised to bring together several of the most popular content creators in Spain. As expected, the event made its debut with a firm footing and accumulated thousands of spectators.

Although the formal premiere of the new season of the series took place on Saturday, July 10, the previous day’s preview caught the attention of the entire Spanish-speaking community. In fact, popular streamer ElRubius broke his personal viewership record for that day.

According to data from the statistical portal SullyGnome (via Dexerto), the Spanish YouTuber reached an impressive 372,079 simultaneous viewers during the live broadcast on July 9. That’s his best figure since he entered the Twitch and streaming world in 2018. It’s important to note that his average audience was 50,880 viewers during June.

Karmaland V breaks it big with over 1 million viewers

Unsurprisingly, all of the content creators taking part in the new edition of the popular Minecraft event saw very healthy viewership numbers during the opening hours.

Adding up the highest peaks of all streamers, we find that Karmaland V racked up close to 1.1 million concurrent viewers on opening day. Likewise, it had an average audience of 964,000 viewers throughout the broadcast. Without a doubt, these figures show the popularity of the event and the relevance of content creators in the gaming and entertainment industry.

But tell us, did you see the premiere of the series? What do you think about it? Let us read your thoughts in the comment box.

