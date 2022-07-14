Elon Musk’s rocket explodes with which he intends to take humans to Mars; “this is not good”, recognizes | News from Mexico

BOCA CHICA, Texas.- A spacex rocket exploded on the launch pad during testing a prototypereported Elon Musk, owner of the company, via Twitter.

The explosion happened last Monday night at the Starbase facilities in Boca Chica, Texas, and Musk acknowledged that “that is not good”.

Shortly after, he reported that he had just “been in the propulsion section. Damage appears to be minor, but we need to inspect all engines. It is best to do this in the high bay.”

Musk’s rocket that exploded is an early version

Notably the rocket is an early version of the vehicle that SpaceX called Starship, with which Musk seeks to take people to Mars. Musk has described Starship as the linchpin of his ambition. that it is SpaceX that takes the first humans to Mars.

The media NASA Spaceflight transmitted images where it is seen how the rocket ignites engines while it remains anchored on the platform and suddenly a flame comes out of the engines, followed by a gray column. smoke cleared, no external damage visible on the rocket.

It was a test boot all 33 Raptor engines on board.

A first uncrewed orbital voyage is scheduled for the end of the year. The goal is that the rocket stays 90 minutes in flight to later land off the coast of Hawaii.