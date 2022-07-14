Dwayne Johnson reveals why he won’t conduct the 2022 Emmys ceremony

Dwayne Johnson revealed why it won’t be the conductor of the Emmy 2022.

The Rock has in fact commented on the news and rumors regarding his involvement in the ceremony organized by the Academy.

Answering questions from Entertainment TonightDwayne Johnson said he was interested in the opportunity to lead the 2022 Emmy night.

The actor explained: “It was simply a matter of timing. I was really, truly honored when they came to ask for it, but there was a problem with my schedule. That’s all. It was just this problem“.

For now, the producers of the evening, scheduled for September 12, have not yet announced who will be in charge of conducting the awards ceremony of the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards.

For those wishing to see Dwayne Johnson on the small screen, before the arrival in the theaters of Black Adam, there is however the opportunity on the Discovery Channel to attend Shark Week, of which he will be the “Master of Ceremonies” on the occasion of the thirty-fourth year. .