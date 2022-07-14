Dwayne Johnson has had to decline the offer to be the host at the Emmys

The actor Dwayne Johnsonalso known as “The Rock” in his time as a professional wrestler, he has confirmed that the American Television Academy asked him to serve as master of ceremonies at the next edition of the awards Emmywhich will be held on September 12.

However, Johnson also revealed that He has had no choice but to decline the invitation, since his professional agenda for the coming months is full of commitments. For him, having been considered for such an exercise in public exposure is an honor, one that, unfortunately, he cannot put before the intense workload that he already has on his shoulders. “It is an agenda item. I’m really honored that you approached me to ask, but I have scheduling problems. That’s it, that’s the only reason, ”Dwayne explained in conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

Another famous face from the entertainment world who has had to turn down the Academy’s offer is Chris Rock. The 57-year-old comedian – who received an unforgettable slap in the face from Will Smith at the last awards ceremony Oscar- he’s too focused on his current shows and taping a special to document his tour. Despite this double refusal, sources from the organization of the Emmys pointed out to the same medium that, at the moment, they do not plan to dispense with the figure of the master of ceremonies.

