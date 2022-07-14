DOOM fanatic takes joke to another level; run game within game

The videogame DOOM has become an endearing title among gamers, who continually look for ways to run the game on “alternative consoles.”

It is estimated that there are currently just over 3.1 billion gamers all over the world.

Making use of alternative consoles or controls has become one of the main challenges among the community gamer.

Within the new digital normality, digital networks and platforms have positioned themselves as the great trend; however, within the world of entertainment, platforms streaming in video and video games are two of the sectors that benefited most after social distancing, this because the gamers They have become one of the most active communities, not only in the number of hours they spend playing each day, but also looking for new ways to keep the industry alive and alternatives to finish a title or how to play it with the help of alternative controls, as demonstrated by a fan of DOOM, who decided to take the joke of corroding the game on alternative consoles to another level, managing to run the game within itself.

The universe gaming has grown rapidly in recent years, due to the large number of gameplay options and the growing number of gamers, a figure that currently exceeds 3.1 billion gamersaccording to what was pointed out by DFC Intelligence, of which it is estimated that at least 48 percent play through a PC, while just over 8 percent do so on “traditional” consoles and the rest on various platforms like smartphones and tablets.

fantastic of DOOM takes “the joke to another level” in the game

For fans, being able to run DOOM within “alternative consoles” has become a trend, so much so that the title has been played in ATMs and vending machines.

The programmer and youtuber Kgsws was in charge of bringing the gameplay of DOOM to another level, since he managed to run DOOM within DOOMthis through the command SpawnMapThingwhich is used to place weapons, enemies and other objects in the levels of DOOMaccording to what is pointed out in the video, the content creator realized that it was possible to replace a certain portion of the code with an executable, thus being able to play DOOM within DOOM; however, being two quartermaster games, it is pointed out that you must have twice the memory to achieve this feat.

Playing, seeking to finish titles in record time or with the help of independent consoles and controls, have become one of the main attractions within content creation gamersSuch is the case of a fan of the Cuphead game who, after several hours, finished the game while climbing a mountain.

For fans and curious about video games, learning about these types of dynamics encourages curiosity and creativity, which allows the industry to become stronger and grow.

