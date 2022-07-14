Doja Cat would have lost about 200 thousand followers due to the “drama” with Noah Schnapp

The social profiles of Doja Cat have registered heavy losses in terms of followers, in the last few days, and the motivation seems quite clear. Just a few days ago, in fact, the singer ended up in the spotlight due to a friction with Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp.

It all started from Joseph QuinnBritish actor arrived in the hit series Stranger Things for the fourth season. Doja Cat would be very impressed with the boy and she would then write Noah Schnapp to put them in touch. Schnapp, perhaps amused or perhaps annoyed, made a Tiktok in which he showed the conversation between him and the singer.

At this point, however, Doja Cat decided to respond. In a live Instagram, the artist accused Schnapp of being a snake. “First of all let’s try to be fair, we’re talking about a little boy, he’s not even 21 years old,” said the singer. “When you’re that young, you make mistakes, you do stupid things. They say stupid things. Relationships with people are ruined. You have to do things like that, so that you don’t do them again in the future. I did the same ».

“But what Noah did, by posting our private conversation, he was naïve and a loser ” Doja Cat continued. “It’s snake stuff.”

“I’m not saying he’s 100% like that, I didn’t see him that way. I believed that he would be quiet and instead he shared information without my consent ».

Noah Schnapp did not reply to Doja Cat, but their conversation tiktok was removed from her profile.

Fans took sides, some attacking the singer, some arguing that she was right. According to the analytics company Social Blade, in the same period in which Doja Cat was losing 200,000 followers, Noah Schnapp was gaining nearly a million.

