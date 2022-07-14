Disney claims the original effects of the Star Wars trilogy without the CGI of George Lucas

MADRID, July 14. (CultureLeisure) –

Disney+ has released a new Light & Magic trailerthe documentary series that reviews the history of the legendary special effects company Industrial Light & Magic and that will see the light on the platform next July 27th. An advance that includes what many Star Wars fans have understood as a nod to one of their old demands, since it includes images of the original trilogy of the saga without the modifications digital versions that George Lucas included in the 1997 special version.

When Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019, the company obtained the distribution rights to the original Star Wars trilogy. However, as Comic Book reports, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy had previously stated that the Restoration of the first three films as they were theatrically released (something that many Star Wars fans have been asking for a long time) were not a priority.

Now, the inclusion of these images with the original special effects seems to satisfy an old demand for a a good part of the most fervent fandom of Star Wars. The trailer also features images of the particular filming of the first three films of the sagaat a time when companies dedicated to special effects were very different and far from the entire current digital framework.

Among other films, the trailer for the six-episode documentary series about the legendary company founded by George Lucas in 1975 has images of Indiana Jones in search of the lost ark, Iron Man or Willow.

However, they have been images from the original star wars trilogy and its making of, which are accompanied by the voiceover of George Lucas, the ones that have attracted the most attention. And it is that these include, for example, how the groundbreaking scenes from A New Hope in 1977.





Everything in that movie, from the duel between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader to the battle on the Death Star, was filmed almost entirely through thumbnails and practical effects, without using a then primitive CGI. In 1997, Lucas re-released in theaters the star wars original trilogy with, remastered sound, digitally retouched sequences and the addition of previously deleted scenes.

“Visual effects create the magic that makes people want to go to the movies. Movies are special effects“, assures in the documentary the creator of the galactic saga.

Between the ILM artists featured in Light & Magic are, among others, Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston and Dennis Muren. The trailer also includes classic scenes from some of the Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters and soundtracks from legendary filmmakers like Ron Howard, James Cameron, Robert Zemeckis, and Steven Spielberg.