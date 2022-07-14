Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married? The real reason they spent a weekend in Georgia

Rumors circulated that one of the most anticipated weddings of the year had taken place in secret: that of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Everything pointed to the couple had already been married and had even had their guests sign a confidentiality agreement. This was just the emotion of his followers who wanted to see them saying yes at the altar. The real reason why the singer and her fiancé were in Georgia was revealed and, to the disappointment of many, the reasons have nothing to do with her marital union.

the spanish magazine Heart He pointed out that last weekend JLo and Ben had married in a private ceremony, at the Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Lake Oconee in Georgia, an exclusive and luxurious resort. Even his article claimed that the workers at the lodging place were the ones who leaked the information about the alleged wedding. The truth is that the famous was in that city enjoying a new acquisition, according to the magazine Who.

(File) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kissing at the door of the actor’s house tmz.com

Jennifer López enjoyed her new and spectacular Rolls-Royce vehicle, valued at $500,000. It was such a relaxing and enjoyable weekend that she even lent it to her future husband to take a walk with her son, Samuel, after she used it to move to an art studio. recording. While she was riding around in her convertible, the world went crazy over her alleged secret wedding.

This is what Jennifer Lopez’s new Rolls-Royce looks like

Affleck was also able to enjoy the amenities of the new Rolls-Royce, although it was not an entirely comfortable experience because it is so ostentatious that I did not know how to open the trunk. The actor and his little one went shopping, but no matter how hard he tried to open the trunk, he did not succeed and ended up keeping the bags in the front.

The base price of the new car of the interpreter of “On the floor” is 370,000 dollars, but it is estimated that hers has some luxuries and premium features that make it cost over $500,000. According to the car brand’s website, JLo’s new acquisition has very modern features, very much in keeping with her, since she is a faithful lover of vehicles.

His Rolls-Royce Dawn, offers a sensory experience for all climates, its high technology and its generous four-seat cabin promises comfort for all crew members. It has advanced aerodynamics, which means that all passengers are protected from the wind while being in harmony with the elements of the car.

JLo’s new vehicle is a four-seat convertible

In addition, it is equipped with sensors that allow the driver to steer with just their voice or taps on the dashboard; for example, with a single touch, the convertible top moves as you please. This last element is made of ultralight carbon and aluminum, which provides a feeling of comfort and ease when making the convertible vehicle.

Regarding your upholstery, It has some handmade elements, although it all depends on the model of the Dawn that is chosen. It has an elegant leather upholstery on its seats, designed to direct the flow of air and also gives it a touch of luxury, an acquisition worthy of a diva like JLo.