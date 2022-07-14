Despite everything, Bad Boys 4 is still in production

In February of this year, a somewhat unfortunate event happened, given that Will Smith attacked on stage oscars a ChrisRock, an act that practically vetoed him from Hollywood. Given that, many worried about the production of bad Boys 4, highly anticipated film, and apparently, there is already a response from the co-star of the tape.

In an interview with the magazine Ebony, Martin Lawrence expressed confidence that the film would go ahead, dismissing speculation that the fourth installment in the franchise would be canceled as a result of the altercation. Smith with Chris Rock on the stage of Oscar. Affirming with relief that “at least they will have one more”.

This is what Lawrence commented on his beginnings in the franchise:

It was great. For us to come together and show that we can deliver, and that we can bring people to the box office, that two black stars, two comedy stars, could make money at the box office. I didn’t go to college, so I felt like on TV it was my college years. I felt that with the movies I had graduated; it was just different.

In news related to these actors. Chris Rock made a joke about what happened with Will Smith, since the comedian Dave Chapelle something similar happened to him during a television special, being rammed by someone in the audience.

