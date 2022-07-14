DC League of Super Pets: the super problems of super pets

The cinematic adaptation of the most famous super-dog ever: Krypto arrives on September 1st in Italian cinemas. The “best friend” of the super hero par excellence will share the scene with other super friends, in a moment of hilarious plurality. “DC League of Super-Pets” seems, in fact, to be one of the most anticipated animated films in the autumn season of 2022. The luckiest ones, however, in our beautiful country will have the opportunity to preview this film during the Giffoni Film Festival, right during the presentation that two of the Italian voice actors will make for the Jurors.

They will, in fact, Lillo Petrolo and Maccio Capatonda to lend their voices for the Italian version of the two main protagonists, replacing respectively Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. And if on the one hand it will be possible to meet the two main Italian voices on 29 July; in the original voice acting we find actors such as: John Krasinski, as Kal-El (Superman if you prefer) and Keanu Reeves as the voice of Batman. Krypto’s other super friends will have the voices of: Kate McKinnon, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz.

All that is currently known about this animated film is the mission that the super-animals will have to try to accomplish. Superman, as well as the other members of the Justice League, have been kidnapped and it will be their duty to bring their masters to safety. We will therefore have the opportunity to have fun with their daring adventures and their attempts to create a plan capable of saving the most powerful superheroes in the DC world. The primary mission of Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), coordinated by Ace (Kevin Hart), will be to have the rest of the animal gang manage the newly discovered powers. We will see, as can be seen from the trailer, an improvised group of pets consisting of MP the pot-bellied pig (Vanessa Bayer), Merton the turtle (Natasha Lyonne) and Chip the squirrel (Diego Luna).

But what is there to know about Superman’s dog before hitting the movies?

Well it is easy to say. Krypto was born in the wake of that growing love that was capturing the attention of the public in 1955: science fiction. We all know that Superman’s first release dates back to the 1930s, but twenty years after its release, authors Otto Binder and Curt Swan decided it was time for him to have a pet. Soon, just like Clark Kent, the other members of the Justice League also adopted animals of other species that had the same skills as this wonderful labrador. We must, therefore, say thanks to the seriality of “At the edge of reality” (The Twilight Zone, aired from 1959 to 1965) if we have this super puppy today.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Serial science fiction has therefore encountered the comic pages. Many authors, as well as those of DC Comics, began to give life to a long string of super-animals, but we can say that Krypto and Asso were the founders of the species. But how does Krypto get to Kal-El considering the vicissitudes that prompted the expulsion of the little Kryptonian? A series of fortuitous events!

Krypto, in fact, was bought by Jor-El at the birth of Kal-El, so that the dog could keep the child company during the growth phases. Subsequently, considering the conditions of the planet, the cub was the victim of space experiments that would later save its owner. Used as a guinea pig, during one of the test launches he was hit by a meteor that pushed him to navigate in space without any route, he managed to land on Earth a few years after Clark’s arrival. Once on this planet, thanks to his super-nose, he had the ability to find his owner and immediately joined him with the secret identity of Chip by battling and flying all over Smallville.

We can not help but wait for the release date in Italian cinemas to be able to try to find out more about the adventures of the Super-Pets. One thing is certain, in animation the DC context seems to move with due attention, creating a product with an apparently transversal target.