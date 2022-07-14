Cristiano Ronaldo, mega offer from Arabia. Inter, Pinamonti goes to Monza- Corriere.it

from Sport Editing and Di Marzio Editing

Today’s news, negotiations and rumors about Milan, Inter, Juventus, Rome, Naples and all the other Serie A teams and other leagues

17:23 – From Saudi Arabia offered to Ronaldo 300 million euros for three years The market “bomb” was dropped by CNN, according to which there was an extraordinary offer from an unspecified Saudi Arabian team against Cristiano Ronaldo. A good 300 million euros for three years assuming that the Portuguese champion continued to play for over 40 years. Manchester United would have been offered 25 million for the player’s card, while another 20 million would have gone as a commission to Ronaldo’s agent, Mendes. It is not clear what CR7 replied, even if the first rumors seem to prevail the Portuguese will to continue playing in a competitive championship at world level.

16:55 – Bologna, Fenucci confirms Cambiaso The CEO of the Bologna Claudio Fenucci he took stock of the market today in Pinzolo: «Cambiaso is an operation close to closure, it comes on dry loan, Svanberg is leaving for medical examinations in Germany with Wolfsburg. The latter was a complicated operation given the expiry of his contract in 2023, we tried to resist by defending the value of the player. It was a good operation for both clubs. Arnautovic? It remains, it cannot be transferred. For Ilicic there is no news ».

15:02 – Napoli accelerates for Kim (Valentino Della Casa) Napoli tries to accelerate for Kim, 25-year-old South Korean defender under Fenerbahce. The duel is with Rennes, who had moved before De Laurentiis’ club, looking for a replacement for Koulibaly: in the last few minutes, the signs are more positive, but there is no agreement on the engagement. The player also has a release clause of 20 million, which Napoli would like to try to lower, although there are no opening signals from Fenerbahce. Meanwhile, Kim has asked to speed up times: he would like to find a destination within three days, so that he can immediately start with the new team, Naples or Rennes. If you were to skip the operation, then Giuntoli would come back strong on Acerbi, with which he already has an agreement. Untied from Koulibaly’s farewell is Ostigaard, who will arrive regardless of Spalletti.

14:22 – Juventus, Dragusin to Genoa Juventus have announced the transfer of Dragusin on loan with obligation to buy back to Genoa. The 2002-born defender last season always played on loan between Sampdoria and Salernitana. This is the statement: «Radu Dragusin’s move to Genoa is official. The defender born in 2002 moves to the Ligurian team on a temporary basis with the obligation to purchase it outright. Next season, therefore, Radu will play her in the cadet series. It will be another highly formative experience for his growth path after the two brackets in the last season in Serie A between Sampdoria and Salernitana. At the end of the championship there are 20 appearances for the two clubs (13 in Sampdoria and 7 in Salerno), an important booty that has allowed him to acquire more and more confidence ».

13:17 – Fiorentina, the presentation of Jovic Luka Jovic introduces himself to Fiorentina. These are the words of the new Viola forward, who arrived on loan from Real Madrid and who already scored 4 goals in the test with Real Vicenza: «For me it’s a pleasure to be here, I’m happy to wear this shirt. Many Balkan players came to Florence and did very well. I am ready to do all the work that mister Italiano will ask me, I hope to be up to it and to be able to meet his expectations. I trained during the break, I think I feel pretty good, I have a small calf problem but it shouldn’t be anything to worry about – added Jovic, who will wear jersey number 7 -. Vlahovic? He did very well in Italy and scored many goals. We are team mates, here we are opponents, we will see how he goes to both of us ».

13:08 – Juventus, Cambiaso official: the figures Juventus has formalized the shot Andrea Cambiaso, which arrives definitively from Genoa «against a consideration of € 8.5 million, payable in two financial years. In addition, bonuses of up to a maximum of € 3.0 million are envisaged for the achievement of growing sporting goals. Juventus has signed a sports performance contract with the same player until 30 June 2027 ». Cambioso will most likely be shot on loan in Serie A: Bologna and Salernitana are among the interested teams.

12:54 pm – Inter, Pinamonti at Monza Andrew Pinamonti is one step away from Monza. The attacker owned by theInter, also followed by Atalanta, he will transfer to the newly promoted club in Serie A on loan with a redemption obligation set at 20 million euros. The Nerazzurri club has reserved a player repurchase clause of around € 30 million.

12:11 pm – Cristiano Ronaldo, mega offer from Saudi Arabia According to CNN Portugal, a Saudi Arabian club would have made a pharaonic proposal for Cristiano Ronaldo: a 250 million contract for the player for two years and 30 million for Manchester United, but CR7 has already refused. The Portuguese would like to play at least another year in a top European club.

11:46 am – Vidal, the transition to Flamengo is official The Flamengo has formalized the engagement of the Chilean national Arturo Vidal on a free transfer. The 35-year-old midfielder has played the last two seasons with Inter. According to Brazilian media, Vidal’s contract will last until December next year. Vidal posted a message on social media saying: “Today a lifelong dream comes true.”

10:28 am – Salernitana on Dia del Villarreal (Michele Cappello – Di Marzio editorial staff) Salernitana dreams big for next season. After an almost unexpected salvation, the grenades want to be ready at the beginning of the season by reinforcing the squad with quality players. That’s why the club is looking to bring Villarreal striker Boulaye Dia to Italy. Winner of the last African Cup with the Senegal shirt, Dia took part in the ride of the Spaniards in the Champions League, also scoring a goal in the semifinal against Liverpool. An agreement has already been reached with Villarreal to bring the ’96 class to Salerno: the grenades would pay 2.5 million euros for the onerous loan, to which is added a redemption right set at 11 million. A contract worth 2 million net plus bonuses is ready for Dia: to close, only the definitive ok from the club and player is missing, which he took a few days to reflect.

09:50 – Milan-De Ketelaere, agreement in sight to 35 million (Michele Cappello – Di Marzio editorial staff)

AC Milan and Charles De Ketelaere are closer. The total agreement with Bruges has not yet been found, but the decisive thrust could come soon: the deal should close around 35 million euros. The contacts continue: the Rossoneri want to file any distance and define the deal quickly. The goal is to bring the player to Milan for medical examinations as early as next week.

09:28 – Morata-Juve, it’s not over yet (Michele Cappello – Di Marzio editorial staff) The love story between Alvaro Morata and Juventus it may not be over yet. The Spaniard returned to Atletico Madrid at the end of June but remains in the thoughts of the Turin club. Massimiliano Allegri needs a vice-Vlahovic and Morata meets all the requirements. Able to play as a central striker or as a support striker, the Spaniard knows the environment and his team-mates well, as well as the coach himself. Here, then, that his candidacy can return to fashion: between Juve and Atletico the contacts remain alive. The parties will continue to work to find an agreement and bring Morata back to Juventus.

08:15 – Monza, Pinamonti remains the first goal (Simone Golia – Di Marzio editorial staff) Monza no longer stops, as it continues its revolution in view of the historic first season in Serie A. The declared goal is the left side of the table, which is why the club is rapidly changing skin thanks to the financial resources of Berlusconi and all ability of the Galliani-Modesto couple. Always eyes on the defense, where you work for the free agent Denayer (formerly City, Celtic, Galatasaray, Sunderland, Lyon) who also has 35 matches with the Belgian national team in his curriculum. Another player without a contract, but this time for midfield, is Xeka. The Portuguese, who signed one of the strongest median pairs in Ligue 1 with Thiago Mendes at Lille, boasts a French championship and a French Super Cup in his palmares. In the last season, the 1994 class put together 31 appearances and 4 goals, skipping only the final part of the championship. It would be a player of experience and certain reliability for Monza, which he practically bought a whole team: from Cragno to Sensi and Pessina, passing through Ranocchia, Birindelli, Carboni and more. For the attack we continue to work for Pinamonti, without neglecting the dreams of Icardi and Cavani.

07:00 – Inter-Bremer, agreement close to 35 million (Simone Golia – Di Marzio editorial staff) Inter confidence increases to bring Bremer to Milan. There are still some distances to be bridged with Torino, but they are thinning and optimism is growing. It may close in the next week for a figure of around 35 million euros, including bonuses. We try to tighten up to try to fix the visits already in the next few days, with Simone Inzaghi waiting for the Brazilian defender in Appiano, where in the last hours all the national teams have also gathered with the rest of the team. The Nerazzurri’s next friendly is scheduled for Saturday in Ferrara against Monaco. He could be the last without Bremer, elected best defender of the last Serie A (33 appearances and three goals) and awaiting news from Torino’s withdrawal in Austria. For Inter it would be the sixth reinforcement after Lukaku, Asllani, Bellanova, Onana and Mkhitaryan.