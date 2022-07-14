Cristiano Ronaldo auctioned his jersey to help Ukraine

A boy’s initiative for his country.

The news had gone around the world that a boy of Ukrainian origin was speaking, Volodymyr Romanchukwho had wanted to auction off the autographed shirt of Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter was worn by the Portuguese champion on the occasion of the qualifying match, between his national team and Ukraine, at Euro 2020.

The objective, quite evident, was to help one’s country in war and in particular the soldiers engaged in the conflict that has been going on since the end of February. As reported by the Sunnow, the boy’s initiative has borne fruit.

Thanks to the “Save Ukraine Now” auction, in which Cristiano Ronaldo’s t-shirt was put up for sale, 2,200 euros would have been collected which will be donated to the Ukrainian defense forces that are engaged in the Ciscarpatia region, west of the country.

A boy living in the United States would have won the Portuguese shirt. A nice gesture that hopefully can give even a little hand in this delicate moment.

July 14, 2022 (change July 14, 2022 | 09:40)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link