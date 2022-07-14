Cristiano Ronaldo / Are they getting married with Georgina? A clue insinuates doubt …

Cristiano Ronaldo: maretta with Georgina? The photos seem to confirm this

Cristiano Ronaldo has granted himself one vacation off the Balearic Islands with its Georgina and friends of the football player with their companions. The relaxing holiday on a luxury yacht, however, proved to be quite turbulent for the well-known couple. The paparazzi of the weekly Newresume the two in distant attitudes and little accomplices.

As the weekly reports: “The air is tense between the Iberian model and the footballer who prefers to spend time with fit young men and neglects his better half. ”A photo shows the model while her face is pouting and the footballer turns away without speaking to her. It seems that the bomber prefers to spend time with his team friends and his partner suffers a lot from this; in another shot, she notices how her friends try to console her without success.

Cristiano Ronaldo: could the marriage with Georgina jump?

From the photos of Newthere seems to be an ongoing relationship crisis that could shake the marriage. The date has not been revealed by the couple but the wedding should be close, if ever. The location, on the other hand, has been revealed and it is Madeira island where the footballer is from.

As reported by the weekly, the bomber had declared: “I am absolutely certain that I will marry her. I always tell her that when everything is in order in our lives, it will happen. It could be in six months, a year or a month “. In any case, the couple had to deal with the loss of their baby, the male twin of Bella Esmeralda, born on April 18. The tragedy may have shaken the minds of the player and model who currently seem to be experiencing a difficult time. The much-desired wedding could be permanently skipped or delayed for a long time.

