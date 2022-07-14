Court orders opening of documents in Polanski case | Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court has ordered the unsealing of some documents in the criminal case against renowned film director Roman Polanski, who has been on the run since pleading guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl. decades ago, a California prosecutor announced.

The court ordered the unsealing of the transcript of the conditional sworn statement of Roger Gunson, who was the original prosecutor in the Los Angeles County case, on Wednesday, the county district attorney’s office said.

However, there was no immediate word on when the documents would be made public.

Polanski’s agent in Los Angeles, Jeff Berg, did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday night.

But Harland Braun, Polanski’s attorney, told the Los Angeles Times that his client was “very pleased” with the order from the Second District Court of Appeals.

Polanski, 88, who won an Oscar for best director for “The Pianist” in 2003, remains at large after pleading guilty in 1977 to having illegal sex with a minor and fleeing the United States for France in eve of sentencing the following year.

France, Switzerland and Poland have all rejected US extradition requests and he continues to be feted in Europe, winning praise and working with major players.

However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped him of his membership in 2018.

During Polanski’s trial, the victim testified that during a photo shoot at Jack Nicholson’s home in March 1977, when the actor was not home, Polanski gave her champagne and part of a sedative pill and then forced her to have sexual intercourse despite your objections. The girl herself said that she didn’t fight him because she was afraid of him, but then her mother called the police.

However, in a 2010 interview with CNN, the victim, Samantha Geimer, said she thought the judge in Polanski’s case had been dishonest with him.

In 2017, Geimer appeared in a Los Angeles court to ask a judge to close the case, calling it a “40-year sentence” imposed on both her and the director. The request was denied.

Polanski has argued for years that there was judicial misconduct in his case. In 2010, a Los Angeles court took Gunson’s sealed testimony about his recollection of promises the judge made to the director in 1977.

Polanski has argued that Gunson’s transcript would show that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Laurence Rittenband intended that after he pleaded guilty, Polanski would serve only a 90-day evaluation in state prison. The director was released after only 42 days, but the judge later added another 48 days and Polanski fled.

Polanski’s attorneys had long sought to have that testimony unsealed, believing the transcript could help their case.

Braun told the Times that after obtaining the transcript, he will ask for Polanski to be sentenced to time served, which could allow him to return to the United States without fear of arrest.

Geimer, who has pushed for an investigation into the alleged judicial misconduct, also called for the transcript to be released and, in a letter last month, urged the district attorney’s office to review the case again.

The office had opposed releasing the material for years, but rescinded its objection earlier this week, saying it was heeding Geimer’s wishes.

“Finally, after decades of waiting, the victim’s request was granted and her voice was heard,” the prosecutor’s office said in its Wednesday statement.

“We are pleased that the appeals court agrees with both the victim and our office on the need for transparency,” prosecutor George Gascon said in the statement. “Hopefully it will give you a small measure of reassurance that you can eventually have some kind of closure in this decades-long litigation.”

According to the statement from the prosecutor’s office, Geimer was notified of the decision and was grateful, saying “it’s never too late to do the right thing.”