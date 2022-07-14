“Constant rain”: tension and avant-garde in a theatrical jewel that has already sold out 16 performances – Tvshow – 07/14/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Several titles fit him: he is a phenomenon, yes; a hidden gem, it may be; and a bit of an open secret. It is also a police, a drama, at times something similar to black comedy. It is theater but it merges, it is confused with the cinema. And it’s good. Above all, it is good: constant rain It fits that and it fits more.

The work, one of the most unusual on this year’s Montevideo poster, is directed by santiago venturathe man behind the successful dystopian film Grey eyes, available on Amazon Prime Video. And that is just one of the bridges that the staging crosses with the cinematographic and audiovisual world.

That component, the delivery of its actors and the scenic device are, in combination, the elements that made it one of the strongest titles today. The numbers prove it: it takes 16 sold-out performances and although he had closed his season, after several feints, he added more days to the agenda.

Thus, to constant rain it can be seen today and tomorrow in Sala Cero of the El Galpon Theater, where it will repeat the following Thursdays and Fridays in July. It goes at 9:00 p.m. and there are tickets at Tickantel.

Written by Keith Huff, the play tells an episode in the life of two young policemen, lifelong friends and with different ways of standing in front of work, affections and life itself. The story, crossed by the rain that does not stop falling, by the figure of a woman and by the edge of the forbidden, has two different perspectives and there is also that of the camera that films live, the third protagonist of what the public can see.

It is a powerful and globally relevant text: actors Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig made their Broadway debut with it, and at the time Steven Spielberg wanted to take it to the cinema with that duo; the project did not advance.

Here the delivery is made Carlos Romani Y Gaston Torellowith an emotional and physical sacrifice of those that bother and involve alike.

Rompani offers a violent elegance throughout the work, as his long, bony body runs through the different registers that his character constantly demands of him. Torello, meanwhile, sustains with his voice, gaze and gesture the growth of the intensity of his role, which implies a free fall charged with emotion and a latent fatality. The back and forth takes place in a land of darkness, of aggressiveness but also of a tenderness that softens the roughest nuances of the story.

Everything that does not make the performance – the camera, the objects, the lights, the sounds, the rain itself – intervenes at precise moments. It is a demanding staging from the human point of view and the actors overcome the challenge with flying colors and the merit of Ventura, who with Grey eyes and this setting confirms that hers is a look to follow closely. The way of constant rain also.