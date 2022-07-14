colored bodysuits and transparent lingerie in You felicito

“Te felicito” marks Shakira’s return to the international music scene. The video was made in a futuristic way and the singer’s looks are sexy and colorful.

Today is an important date for Shakira. Fans of him looked forward to April 22, the day of release of the new video of the singer Colombian, absent from the music scene for several months. In fact, she dates back to almost a year ago the single Don’t Wait Up while we have to go back to 2017 for her latest album. El Dorado was a huge success: it also garnered a Grammy Award and a Latin Award for Best Vocal Pop Album. In the course of 2022, other singles are expected to be published, up to the release of his twelfth work.

Shakira’s looks in Te felicito

Happy you and it is actually a collaboration made together with the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, an emerging talent who is gaining a lot of consensus especially among Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Spain. He is fresh from nominations in four categories at the Billboard Music Awards: Best Latin Artist, Best Latin Male Artist, Best Latin Album (for Viceversa) and Best Latin Song (for Todo de ti).

The song that sees him paired with Shakira talks about a disappointment in love, which in the video is told in a decidedly setting. futuristic, with neon lights and bright colors in shades of pink and green. There is even a dancing robot. The robot itself had been the element with which the collaboration and the new video had been announced, arousing no little curiosity. Robotics is the common thread of the outfits of the two artists. Their look fully respects this futurist atmosphere and is perfectly in tune with the scenography.

Rauw Alejandro over the dark clothes wears a robotic metal structure, complete with protruding antennas. The other outfits are a tracksuit and a pair of pink pants on a white T-shirt. The singer’s looks definitely fit her hot soul in full. Shakira has long hair down to her shoulders, some sort of robot mask on her head, and she sports several outfits one sexier than the other (including lingerie).

She wears a sort of pink baby doll with a fur trim, a lilac suit consisting of a crop top and high-waisted cargo pants, a transparent jumpsuit on the legs and décolleté, and finally a bodysuit with a porthole with a plunging neckline on the breast. The artist in her long career has always accustomed fans to spectacular choreography. She this time no belly dance, but robotic movements that have already conquered the million people ran to admire the video.