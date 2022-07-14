Chris Pratt Responds to Indiana Jones 5 Rumors

Chris Pratt has always been one of the ideal candidates for fans when making Indiana Jones 5. Now, the actor has responded.

Seven years ago, a report published by Deadline revealed that Chris Pratt was in the running to star indiana jones 5. The possibility of restarting the franchise was even considered, after the purchase of lucasfilm by The Walt Disney. A few months later, a different report explained that steven spielbergwho is now rumored to fantastic fourwanted to direct the actor from Guardians of the Galaxy in a possible movie. After all, she is the protagonist of Jurassic Worlda saga that is closely linked to the career of Steven Spielberg.

I’m no body language expert but watch this video and tell me Chris Pratt did not talk to Steven Spielberg about taking over Indiana Jones in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/bqOdebFHla July 14, 2022

With indiana jones 5 now on the horizon hand in hand james mangold, it doesn’t seem like everything went as originally planned. Also, there will be no franchise reboot with Chris Pratt. In fact, the leading actor is going to be Harrison Ford. More continuous, it is impossible. However, the Marvel Studios actor has recently spoken on the podcast Happy Sad Confused. She has responded to all those rumors and revealed if they were real back in the day or just a media fabrication.

The actor’s statements about the rumors we live

“I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Steve who? Nerd. Aren’t they making Indiana Jones 5 with Harrison Ford? All I can say is that I once read some statements by Harrison Ford where he said… Let’s see, I don’t know if it was really him, but it was real enough to scare me. Harrison Ford said that when he died, the Lucasfilm character would also die. And I thought… Would I like to be haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford when he dies if I ever play the character? I don’t know… The truth is that I don’t know where that rumor came from. I think people are capable of making mistakes, even if we’re talking about Deadline.”