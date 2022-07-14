Chris Hemsworth’s chest workout for ‘Thor 4’

New look at Chris Hemsworth’s instagram and new training, this time chest, to tell you. In a new video, the Australian actor has shown one of his best chest workouts and best of all, they are classic exercises that we have all done at the gym. He remembers that the chest is a large muscle group, that you can train up to a couple of times a week and that it accepts all kinds of muscular stimuli to make it grow.

Chris Hemsworth’s chest workout

EXERCISES FOR THE CHEST CIRCUIT

1- Incline bench press with dumbbells: 12 repetitions

2- Press for chest in machine: 12 repetitions

3- Pulley crosses for chest: 10 repetitions

4- Push-ups for chest: 10 repetitions (Push-ups: how to do them well and benefits for your muscles).

Rest for a minute and repeat the circuit 3 more times, 4 series in total.

To these 4 exercises, if you feel strong, you could add a couple more exercises to finish and reach up to 6 movements in total: strict parallel dips for the chest, with the arms wide open to activate the pecs well, and a press Decline on bench with dumbbells. 20 repetitions for the first and 10 to 12 for the second.

