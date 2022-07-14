Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat to kiss Natalie Portman in Thor: Love and Thunder

MADRID, July 14. (CultureLeisure) –

Beyond his characters in the UCM as Thor and Jane Foster and the cosmic love that resurfaces between the two, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman they maintain a great friendship both on and off screen. And it is for this very reason that the actress has revealed that her co-star had a great gesture with her during filming at not eating meat before kissing her in scenes from Thor: Love and Thunder because she’s vegan.

It has been in a recent interview with the British station Capital FM where Portman, winner of the Oscar for best actress in 2011 for Black Swan by Darren Aronofsky, has confessed that Hemsworth temporarily stopped meat proteins the day they were going to shoot the precious sequence in which they star in what could be one of the most tender kisses of the UCM. And so that his partner, being a vegan, would feel more comfortable, before shooting that scene he decided not eating meat as a gesture of solidarity towards her.

“It was very nice”confessed the actress who plays Jane Foster, who has already become mighty thor on the tape Taika Waititi. “The day we had our kiss sequence he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat every half hour.”continued Portman adding that, Chris Hemsworth “He was very attentive.”

“YOU CAN EAT A BISON IN ONE MORNING”

“This is not something that would make me angry or worried, he was just very considerate. He is a very nice person.”, sentenced the actress, extolling the great treatment she received from her partner in cosmic adventures and, from the cast. In fact, Tessa Thompsonwho also participated in the interview, she commented completely fascinated that “I didn’t even know that I could live without eating meat”.

Above all, considering that meat is a fundamental part of the actor’s diet as part of the physical preparation plan to which he submits to interpret the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “He was able to eat a bison in the morning. It was very sweet.”ironically concluded the actress who returns as Valkyria in the fourth film installment starring the Asgardian god.