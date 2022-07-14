Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat to kiss Natalie Portman, a confessed vegan | People | Entertainment

australian actor Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat during the filming of the latest Marvel movie just so as not to upset his co-star, the actress Natalie Portmanconfessed vegan who had to kiss.

In a recent interview with the network Capital FM that reproduces Los Angeles TimesPortman revealed the gesture that the protagonist of “Thor” had with her in this sequel to the hero of the marvel factorycurrently projected in theaters around the world.

“The day we had a kiss scene, (Hemsworth) did not eat meat that morning because I am veganPortman explained.

“He eats meat like every half hour. And that was so considerate. (…) he was just being considerate. He is a very nice person, “said the protagonist of”Thor: love and thunder”, According to the Los Angeles media.

Another of the protagonists of this sequel to “Thor” participated in the same radio interview, the American actress Tessa Thompson, who assured that I did not know anything about the detail that the actor had had but that he thought it was “really sweet”.

Thompson added that he “didn’t even know (Hemsworth) could go without meat” and joked that the Australian action star “eats bison for breakfast.”

Directed by Taika Waititi This is the fourth installment in the “Thor” franchise. starring the Australian actor. (AND)