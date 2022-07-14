Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat before filming a kiss with Natalie Portman

Chris Hemsworth says his son wants to be Superman 1:09

(CNN) –– Chris Hemsworth is just as incredible off-screen as the Marvel hero he portrays, his co-stars have revealed. He even went so far as to cut his daily dose of meat before filming a scene in which he was supposed to kiss “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman, who is vegan.

The actress, who reprises her role as Jane Foster in the new “Thor” movie, and her colleague Tessa Thompson spoke about Hemsworth’s kindness during an episode of the British radio series “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.” The hosts asked the guests if Hemsworth had any hidden flaws behind his muscles and charm, but Portman and Thompson had only nice things to say about him.

“The day we had a kissing scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” Portman said of Hemsworth. “He eats meat like every half hour… he was just being considerate.”

Chris Hemsworth’s 10 meals a day

It is possible that Hemsworth in reality Don’t eat a full serving of meat every half hour, but you do need to eat 10 meals a day, about 4,500 calories, to maintain the God of Thunder’s bulky frame, trainer Luke Zocchi explained in a video about the God of Thunder’s intense training regimen. actor.

For her part, Portman has adhered to a vegan or vegetarian diet for most of her life, as she has shared with various publications over the years. While he didn’t insist that Hemsworth stop eating meat before their on-screen kiss, he said it was a thoughtful gesture.

Thompson agreed with Portman that, overall, Hemsworth is a charming co-worker. Even when he is irritated by hunger.

“He gets grumpy and ‘hungry,’ but he’s still sweet,” Thompson told the “Capital Breakfast” hosts.