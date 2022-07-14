Chris Hemsworth once shared that he was sick of himself playing Thor

ads

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor went through a slight character change during his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As most know, this was a deliberate choice made by Hemsworth and Thor: Ragnarök Director Taika Waititi.

This was due to Hemsworth getting tired of himself after playing his previous version of Thor. So much so that he suggested destroying the character.

What Chris Hemsworth Most Relates To Thor Today

Chris Hemsworth | Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Though Hemsworth has added more variety to his film roles over the years, Thor is the role he’s been committed to the longest. The actor debuted as the Marvel superhero in 2011. Thor, and has continued to play the character for a decade. He has seen his Thor go through his own evolution over the years. But the growth of the character only brought him closer to the role.

In an online press conference, Hemsworth shared how he related to his Marvel counterpart now more than ever. Especially after he started collaborating with Taika Waititi.

“He brought out the immature, young, adolescent quality that I embody. And so does Thor now, which he didn’t do in the previous movies,” Hemsworth once said according to Straitstimes. “He’s been fun as the character has evolved over the years. There’s kind of a set of rules and guidelines in the original movie, and you have to stick to them, as he’s familiar to people.”

Chris Hemsworth got tired of himself after playing Thor

Giving Thor a much lighter sense of humor was an intentional redesign by Waititi. After bonding with Hemsworth, the filmmaker tweaked Thor enough that some of the actor’s humor shines through the character.

“I have become friends with Chris. He is the type of person I would want to be on an adventure with. He is someone you can trust to be there, to take care of you like a real-life hero,” Waititi said. “I just wanted to tap into his personality and energy, and make Thor more of a Chris, really.”

This was a suggestion originally brought up by Hemsworth himself. In an interview with Build upHemsworth revealed that he initially played Thor as he thought he should play the lead characters. In the first couple of Thor movies, Hemsworth played a more serious and stoic superhero with an element of Shakespeare. But later on, Hemsworth felt trapped trying to be too cool as Thor. So he Extraction star thought it was time for a change.

“By the time I got to Thor: RagnarökI talked to Taika Waititi, the director of the film, and I said, ‘I’m, I’m so sick of myself. And he’s like, ‘Yeah, I’m sick of you too,'” Hemsworth said. “And I think the character is so much more and I said, ‘Let’s dismantle this, destroy it, drop everything and get totally comfortable making a fool of yourself.'”

This led to the new Thor that fans have become familiar with.

Chris Hemsworth Once Shared the One Thing That Would Make Him Reconsider Playing Thor

Hemsworth has often spoken about how much he enjoys playing Thor. In a recent interview with Games Radar, he discussed the new and creative directions he’d be looking forward to following Thor. But there is one thing that would make Hemsworth hesitate to play the character for too long.

“It always comes down to: ‘Is this script different from the last one? Are we repeating something? And when it gets too familiar, I think that’s when I’d have to say, ‘Yeah, no, this isn’t… I think…’ I’d like to get out before people tell me to,” he said. she said.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman’s Chemistry Has Fans Saying the Same Thing

ads