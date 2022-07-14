Chris Hemsworth chose his favorite Stranger Things character

A new movie was added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Thor: Love and Thunder. Under the direction of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth He once again puts himself in the shoes of the God of Thunder to interpret a story full of humor but also of a very transforming personal crisis. The actor is undoubtedly going through one of the best moments of his career since he also recently released a movie in Netflix.

Is about spider-headthe film also starring Miles Teller, the interpreter who has just shined in Top Gun: Maverick. The film is set in the near future and follows two inmates struggling with their past in a facility that experiments with emotion-altering drugs. It is not Hemsworth’s first time on Netflix, since in 2020 she starred in the original film rescue mission.

That’s not all: this same year, he had a cameo in the film starring his wife Elsa Pataky titled Interceptor. There is no doubt that the relationship between Chris Hemsworth and Netflix is ​​more than positive. But what few know is that he is also a fan of a series that is successful on the platform: stranger things. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, the Duffer brothers’ fiction launched its fourth season this month.

The truth is that the Marvel Studios actor is a faithful follower of this science fiction series. This was demonstrated in October of last year when for Halloween he opted for a costume of stranger things. Chris’s chosen character was… the demogorgon! Although at the moment he has not confirmed it, his fans believe that he has already enjoyed the new episodes as he did. Taika WaititiDirector of Thor: Love and Thunder.

+ The detail of Stranger Things that annoyed the director of Thor: Love and Thunder

The last big releases were Thor: Love and Thunder in cinema and stranger things when it comes to streaming series. In this sense, Taika Waititi -director of the Marvel movie- explained a special connection with the fiction of the duffer brothers: “I love this show but as someone who really owns the music of Kate BushI’m upset”. In the interview with NME he insisted: “Before Stranger Things there were a lot of Kate Bush songs that we were going to have in Thor like This Woman’s Work.”.