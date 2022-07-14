Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson together in Amazon’s Christmas comedy Red One

MADRID, Jan 25. (CultureLeisure) –

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson celebrate the Christmas holidays together ‘RedOne’, the new Christmas production from Amazon Studios. A movie to direct Jake Casdan (‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’) and that he will write Chris Morgan (‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw’, ‘Fast & Furious 8’). Filming is scheduled to begin in 2022.

According to Variety, this action comedy will be based on an original idea by Hiram Garcia, president of production for Seven Bucks Productions, which will produce the film. “an adventure of four globetrotters imagining a whole new universe to explore within the Christmas genre“, Advances the producer in the American media.

The Rock will also be one of the producers of the film, which joins the long list of projects that the actor has, among which the superhero movie ‘Black Adam’, the sequels of ‘San Andreas’ or ‘Red alert’ and the remake of ‘Coup in little china’.

For his part, Evans stars in the new Russo brothers’ ‘The Gray Man’, which will premiere on Netflix; will be the voice of Buzz Lightyear in ‘Lightyear’, which is supposed to be Pixar’s return to theaters; he will become Gene Kelly in a theatrical biopic and star in ‘ghosted’ for AppleTV+.