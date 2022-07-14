Chacho Coudet could not guarantee minutes for OrbelínHalftime

Edgar Malagon Medel

Mexico City / 07.13.2022 16:13:41





Edward Coudetcoach of Celta Vigoexplained the reasons why Orbelin Pineda decided to leave the institutionbecause the man from Guerrero was looking for a club that would guarantee him playing minutes to be called up for the Mexican team and it was something that he could not assure her.

“It is understandable, it is a special year, there are special circumstances and surely you have to understand the situation, it will be easier for you to have guaranteed that participation.

“I really could not guarantee that participation, and well, he decides to go to a place where he can show himself and have a better chance of being in the call,” he said. Coudet.

understand your position

The argentinian helmsman gave this explanation prior to the match that Cougars will hold before his squad in the University Olympic Stadium; The Chacho time was given to delve into the subject of Orbelin, since he is barely adapting to the football style in Europe.

“With us he has done well, he is a boy who has made an effort, I know what Argentine soccer is, Brazilian, Mexican, it is different. I keep saying that there is a period of normal adaptation, to what happened to him and I tell you again, I hope those months of work have served him and bear fruit now, ”he asserted.

“Hopefully he will be summoned, because one doesn’t have so much need to say that he is a great boy and a great professional, for my part, if I didn’t feel it, I wouldn’t say it. If you say that the door remains open, completely, but I understand that he wants to cling to that possibility and we wish him the best.

Orbelin Pineda will sign for him AEK from Greecewhere he will meet the coach Matias Almeydawho directed it in Chivas.