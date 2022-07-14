Carry him, carry him! This is the mega mansion that Sofía Vergara will sell for 20 million dollars

I had originally bought it in 2014 for $10.6, so expect to make a surprising profit if a buyer were willing to pay the publication price.

The couple has spent a considerable amount to perform various renovations and modernize the mansion, including a new gourmet chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances.

The mansion sits on a 2,428 m² plot of land and has around 1,056 m² of living space.

It contains seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Outstanding amenities include an elegant movie theater, fitness center, office, and wine room.

It also has a fully equipped bar to enjoy the best drinks.

An ostentatious spiral staircase leads to the second floor where the master bedroom is located, which is decorated with the finest woods and a striking curtain over a French door gives access to its private terrace with a fireplace.

Outside is a large, beautifully landscaped backyard with a pool and spa, as well as a barbecue area.

What’s on the horizon for Sofia and Joe? The couple own another, even larger property in Beverly Hills that they’ve been renovating and are now apparently ready to move in, so they won’t miss this property too much.

Here we leave you some images in case you want to send your offer:

