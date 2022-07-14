Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp meet again at a concert after the trial – El Financiero

After the media trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, where the lawyer Camille Vasquez He was one of the most recognized figures for being part of the actor’s defense and getting the ruling in his favor, both were captured together againalbeit under totally different circumstances.

Some people speculated on a supposed romance between Vasquez and Depp, although this was always denied by the lawyer who recently saved the life of a man on a plane; and now, these rumors have been stopped since, in addition to being seen with the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean, She was also caught with her boyfriend, Edward Owen.

Camille Vasquez attended Johnny Depp’s concert

The famous lawyer took advantage of the fact that on July 6 she turned 38 to go on vacation to Wimbledon and later to Prague, where Depp offered a concert.

According to Vasquez’s statements to Univisionthe actor sent him a message to make him a invitation to see him in one of his shows if she wanted it that way: “I’ll probably be in Europe this summer, where I’ll be playing. If you want, you can come see me”, he would have said.

And so it was: the lawyer attended the presentation that Depp would have in the capital of the Czech Republic accompanied by her boyfriend and two lawyers from the firm Brown Rudnickof which she was recently promoted to partner.

The group met at backstage from the stage, where, in a 10-second video captured by a paparazzi and broadcast through social networks, everyone looks very happy for the reunion and in a look more relaxed and casual, contrary to how we always saw them: in a tailored suit and formal clothing.

Camille Vasquez was caught with Johnny Depp after a concert. (Photo: Twitter)

For example, Vasquez wore high shoes, jeans and a brown blouse that she combined with a black bag, while her boyfriend wore a black shirt; the other attorney wore a light-colored blouse and cardigan, and the second law graduate a light blue shirt.

Realizing that they were being recorded, the actor waved at the camera and the lawyer just looked up and rubbed her boyfriend’s back.

The friendship between Camille and Johnny grew considerably after teaming up to take on the six-week defamation trial that the actor won. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory thanks to the intervention of Vasquez and Benjamin Chew.