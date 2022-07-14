Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: new collaboration with Cardi B

Activisionfor the saga call of Duty, is famous for hiring stars to advertise their games. The new is not far behind Modern Warfare 2 but what does it have to do Cardi B with CoD?

Seen the last tweetboth of the famous rap Cardi B that of call of Duty, we can immediately notice a collaboration between the two. For the music video of the new song of the rapper “Hot Shit” a pendant was created depicting Ghostmember of the Task Force 141.

As we see in fact from the two tweetone of the singer and one of the page of call of Duty, the pendant was created specifically for the singer. For fans of the videogame saga, the pendant is immediately recognizable and in fact there are those who immediately became interested on social media. In response, the official page of the game posted a video showing the steps necessary for the creation of the pendant.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2remake of the game released in 2009 and sequel of the Modern Warfare of 2019, we remind you, will be available from next 28 October. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X | S and One and on PC from both Battle.Net and Steam. For several weeks it has been possible to pre-order the title to be able to access the Beta early.

