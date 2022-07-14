Burberry launches a collection of virtual bags on Roblox

Burberry has launched a collection of virtual bags, inspired by its Lolo bag, on the open world platform Roblox.

This exclusive virtual edition is made up of five unique bags inspired by Burberry’s spirit of adventure and love of nature and the great outdoors. The virtual bags have been created in collaboration with one of the most established digital fashion designers in the Roblox community, known as Builder Boy on Instagram, and are made with materials such as clouds, water and wild vegetation.

Image: Burberry

Each bag can only be purchased for 24 hours until July 15, in the Marketplace for Roblox Avatars, for 800 Roblox, which is equivalent to about 10 euros. Then, these digital fashion items will become the property of the user on the Roblox platform in order to dress their avatars with the bag.

Rachel Waller, vice president of channel innovation at Burberry, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to partner with Roblox to share a collection of virtual bags and bring our iconic Lola bag to life in a whole new creative way. The expression of our characters digital is a fascinating concept and we know it’s becoming more and more important to our customers.

“Roblox is a platform built on the pillars of imagination, community, and creativity, which are core to our brand, and we’re thrilled to bring our virtual products to this community.”

Image: Burberry

As part of the collaboration, each bag is accompanied by an exclusive “emote,” a certain action or movement that avatars can perform on Roblox, available to users for free for a limited time. These distinctive movements, such as levitation or dancing, reflect the design theme of each bag.

Christina Wootton, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Roblox, added: “For our global community of more than 50 million daily active users, self-expression through digital fashion and avatar customization is an important part of their daily experience on Roblox. the platform”.

“Roblox empowers people to be who they want to be, create and experiment with personal style and fashion. We’re thrilled to welcome Burberry to our platform with this creative line of accessories that expands on our already extensive collection of clothing customization options.” avatars with luxury items created in collaboration with our community.”

Image: Burberry

This is not Burberry’s first foray into digital fashion and follows the luxury house’s previous virtual experiences, which include the launch of its first online game, B Bounce, in October 2019, followed by its Ratberry extension, in celebration of the Chinese New Year, in January 2020.

In July 2020, Burberry also introduced its first multiplayer game, B Surf, developed in-house by Burberry’s digital teams to support the TB Summer Monogram campaign. In August 2021, the fashion brand released its first in-game NFT collection in partnership with Mythical Games, and in June this year, Burberry continued their partnership to release a second NFT collection in its flagship title, Blankos Block Party. The collection included a limited edition Burberry Blanko, a unicorn named Minny B, and a selection of in-game Burberry-branded accessories that players could add to their virtual portfolio.

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry

Image: Burberry