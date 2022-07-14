BTC breaks through the $20K barrier again

Bitcoin Price: BTC Resists Above $21K

Bitcoin (BTC) rose almost 5% in the last 24 hours and broke above the $20,000 barrier again. The leading cryptocurrency managed to defend the $19K level to which it fell after the latest US inflation data came out, and is now attempting to come back strong at a key level. At the close of this note, the price of BTC is USD 20,380.

Despite the new recovery of BTC, experts seem convinced that the cryptocurrency has not bottomed out in its current bearish cycle. However, after that fall that many believe will not be long in coming, the upward path will be resumed in search of new highs.

Maltem DemirorsChief Strategy Officer (CSO) of Coinshares, was one of the specialists who explained why BTC could see a new drop before a significant rally. As she pointed out, BTC bear cycles see lows as low as 80% or 90% of their last high. Considering that the current price of BTC is 75% lower than its ATH recorded in November, there is still room for one more fall.

“There is still room for a downward correction. At CoinShares we do not see Bitcoin going below the $14K threshold, and have seen strong support around $20K. I believe that in the next 24 months we will see new all-time highs in Bitcoin”explained the Demirors in dialogue with CNBC.

Altcoins

The rest of the crypto market also made attractive rallies in the last few hours. Ether (ETH), leading altcoin, soared by almost 8% and rose to $1,140. binance-coin (BNB) Y Solarium (SUN) followed with gains of 6% and returned to USD 236 and USD 35, respectively.

On the other hand, XRP Y Cardano (ADA) recorded increases of 3% and reached USD 0.32 and USD 43, respectively. litecoin (LTC), finally, climbed 4% and trades again at USD 49.

