Bradley Cooper returns to love

Bradley Cooper is living two lives. One, in fiction, where he has become Leonard Bernstein, the legendary conductor who composed the music for westside story to roll Teacher , a film he also directs. In the film, together with actress Carey Mulligan, who plays Felicia Montealegre, the musician’s wife, they reproduce his love story.

But when Cooper takes off his makeup and stops being Bernstein, he returns to his life, that of the 47-year-old actor, father of a five-year-old girl with the Russian model Irina Shayk, from whom he separated in 2019. And in that life, the Hollywood star is starring in a romance that could well surpass any fictional love.

Huma Abedin, a 45-year-old political adviser who was Hillary Clinton’s right-hand man. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

According to US media such as Page Six Y People the protagonist of Hangover in Las Vegas he would be dating, until now in secret, with Huma Abedin, a 45-year-old political adviser who was the right hand of Hillary Clinton. To spice up the story, both were introduced by Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of fashion , a great friend of Bradley and also of Abedin, as she helped her overcome her traumatic divorce from disgraced Democratic politician Anthony Weiner, who was sentenced in 2017 to 21 months in prison – he served 18 – for sending obscene material to a minor. 15 years through Skype. “Anna definitely played matchmaker. She is Bradley’s best friend and adores Huma”, collects the portal Page Six from a knowledgeable source.

Powerful women Anna Wintour, Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin, in 2018 Cindy Ord/Getty

What the American press is saying is that the couple has been dating for a few months now and that when they attended the Met gala on May 2 in New York, they did it separately but they were already together. Neither of them has confirmed the information, but Page Six cites sources close to the couple to provide revealing data. “Bradley broke up with actress Dianna Agron ( glee ) and started dating Huma,” confirms a source, who also adds that Abedin has already told his closest friends that he has a new love, but has not said who it is. “They are perfect for each other. They both like power, politics and human affairs, ”says the same source. Something that, without a doubt, is reminiscent of the love story between another Hollywood great, George Clooney, with Amal, the lawyer specializing in human rights.

Bradley has a five-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, from his relationship with model Irina Shayk, from whom he separated in 2019 after four years together. On her part, Huma is the mother of 10-year-old Jordan, born of her marriage to Weiner. The one who was vice president of the Hillary Clinton campaign in 2016 has confessed that after the sexual scandals of her ex-husband she has had to do therapy and work hard to be able to have a cordial relationship with her ex for the sake of the son her. “I want to make sure we have a healthy relationship, that our son sees exemplary behavior.”

Considered one of the biggest leading men in Hollywood, Bradley has only been married once, to Jennifer Esposito, an American actress whom he divorced a few months after the wedding, in 2006. But famous women like Zoe Saldaña, Suki Waterhouse and Renée Zellweger, among others.