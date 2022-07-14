Bradley Cooper is in a relationship with political adviser Huma Abedin

American actor Bradley Cooper is dating political adviser Huma Abedin, known for working for Hillary Clinton.

Also read: Ana de Armas says that the harassment of the media for her relationship with Ben Affleck was horrible

The details about the new relationship between the actor and the author of the book BOTH/AND: A Life in Many Worlds were made known by the portal Page Sixin whose report he assured that the famous editor of the magazine fashionAnna Wintour, was the one who introduced them.

According to the report, Abedin, who was married to former congressman Anthony Weiner, had kept her relationship with the actor secret, but after several months of dating the information was leaked.

The first time Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin were seen together was on the day of the Met Gala, an event that Wintour is hosting. Both arrived at the event at the same time, although they posed separately, with Cooper standing just a few feet from Abedin.

According to reports, Wintour and Abedin have a close friendship, which led to the rapprochement with the actor. For his part, Abedin has a 10-year-old son with Weiner, who was sentenced in 2017 to 21 months in prison for sending sexual messages to a minor.

Cooper has a 5-year-old daughter with the Russian model Irina Shayk, who was the actor’s partner.

Several media outlets compare Cooper and Abedin’s relationship to that of actor George Clooney and his wife Amal, who has taught law at Columbia University and has addressed the UN on issues including genocide against the Yazidi people. , sexual violence as a weapon of war, and recently called for the punishment of war crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine.