Black Mirror 6, the cast includes the stars of Marvel and Breaking Bad

The cast of the sixth season of Black Mirror has been announced, which includes the interpretations of Aaron Paul of Breaking Bad and Josh Hartnett of Penny Dreadful.

The official cast of the sixth season of Black Mirror has been announced, which includes several notable stars. The British science fiction anthology series was created by Charlie Brooker in 2011. Each episode tells a story about the different ways in which futuristic technology can cause horror and damage, reflecting the different paths that today’s society can take if one is not careful.

The program aired on Channel 4 in the UK for two series and a Christmas special, but the network’s budget didn’t allow for future series to be made without additional help. So it was eventually acquired by Netflix, who resurrected it for another three seasons and for the interactive Bandersnatch special.

The fifth season of Black Mirror was released in 2019, so audiences have been eagerly awaiting the return of the series for several years.

The show has always been an attraction for interesting performers. Although star power increased after the move to Netflix, which resulted in performers like Bryce Dallas Howard, Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Leading the episodes, the Channel 4 series also boasted an interesting array of established performers and rising stars.

Between these, Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Whittaker in the first series e Hayley Atwell and Domhnall Gleeson in the second. The show landed another casting hit by including Jon Hamm in the Christmas special.

According to Variety, the cast of the sixth season of Black Mirror has been officially announced, and this is perhaps the season with the most stars. The casting will only cover three episodes, so subsequent announcements could give even more prominence to next season.

For now, however, the official list includes Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Josh Hartnett (Slevin – Criminal Pact), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Kate Mara (House of Cards), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Clara Rugaard (Teen Spirit – One step away from the dream), Auden Thornton (This Is Us) e Anjana Vasan (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

Many of these performers have experience in the sci-fi and horror genres. Hartnett alone covered the gamut, having appeared in the splatter sequel Halloween – 20 Years Later, the alien invasion comedy The Faculty and horror series Penny Dreadful.

However, his co-stars also have their share of knowledge of the genre, such as Mara who starred in American Horror Story and Urban Legend 3 and the roles of Ramirez in Tales of the Walking Dead and No Exit.

One of the reasons why Black Mirror is able to attract stars so important is the fact that it is an anthological series, an episode is much less demanding than an entire season. Another advantage of this system is the fact that the story will close at the end of the episode without a cliffhanger, so anything can happen to the characters in the center.

This will allow all of these interesting actors to really sink their teeth into their roles and push themselves into interesting and wild places.