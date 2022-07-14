Big E talks about the possibility of not fighting again

In March, Big E broke his neck on SmackDown following a failed Ridge Holland suplex. Since then, Big E has made progress in getting him back, recently revealing in an interview that his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. However, the injury was very serious, and his return, if possible, still far away.

In a chat with TMZ, Big E has been able to answer some questions about the possibility of withdrawal and confessed that, if he had to retire, he would be happy with his career as a fighter.

On whether he will fight again

“Actually, that’s one of those things where you have to wait to see it. I really can’t say. I don’t know if I’ll be back in March 100% or if they’ll take a look and say, ‘Maybe you should do something else with your life.’ For me, March of next year is a long way off, so I don’t want to waste a lot of time worrying and stressing about it.

I have been with the company for 13 years. That’s a lot of Saturdays and Sundays in Poughleepsie and Kalamazoo and other cities random. But now, I can live my life a little bit and see some friends and I’m just enjoying being human“.

If he would be happy if his career was over

“Yes I think so. Honestly, my philosophy as a human being is to learn to be content with whatever life brings you. I am grateful that I did not remain in a wheelchair, but if I were, I would have to adjust to life in a wheelchair. That’s how I’m programmed. If I spend hours or days lamenting about where I am in life and not being who I want to be, that is useless to me“.

At the moment, therefore, it is unknown if Big E will be able to compete in the ring again, but, in any case, it is confirmed that he will return to WWE soon, since the fighter will help the talent and recruitment team during the WWE tryout of the week of SummerSlam.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.