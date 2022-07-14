Big E could play a new role in WWE while recovering from his neck injury

WWE recently announced the celebration of a try out three days during the week of SummerSlam, which will host more than 50 athletes with previous university sports experience in fields such as American football, basketball, athletics or wrestling, among others.

Throughout its history, the company has hired many athletes, who eventually became professional wrestlers, such as Big E. In this regard, During a recent interview with ESPN, the former WWE Champion indicated that he will join the company’s talent and recruitment team on the occasion of these tests.

During the Interview, Big E confessed that he would have liked WWE to have done something like this when he played college football in Iowa. He also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to speak with athletes who, like him, are looking for their own path after finishing college.

“I wish there was an exit program for college athletesbecause you spend a lot of time on campus studying, participating or playing your sport,” Big E noted. “You spend so much of your life doing it, and then when it’s over, it’s a very sharp cessation. It is very difficult to prepare for that. Mentally, for me that was very hard“.

Big E suffered a serious accident during the episode of WWE SmackDown on March 11. The former WWE champion fell on his head after receiving a supplement by Ridge Holland in the area of ringside. The fighter had to leave the facilities on a stretcher to be transferred to the Birmingham hospital, where it was confirmed that he had suffered a fracture of the C-1 and C-6 vertebrae.

Fortunately, the fighter recently revealed that his recovery is on the right track, and that he hopes his vertebrae are in perfect condition. However, it is a recovery that will take a long time, although he will not have to undergo surgery. Meanwhile, Big E will be working alongside the likes of Triple H to evaluate possible future WWE Superstars, a role you could continue to play until you are discharged.

