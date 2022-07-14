Benny Benassi at the console at the former Reggiane – Chronicle

We are used to seeing him at the console of the most famous international festivals and clubs that almost does not seem true, that on 18 September the Reggio dj Benny Benassi will make a stop in the city, for the second evening of the Omi Festival, an event scheduled for 17 and 18 September in the former Officine Reggiane. The OMI (acronym for Reggio Meccanic Officine) is an event signed by Nameless Srl, already a family company of the Lecco Festival of the same name that offers Dance and Hip Hop music every June with international guests. And if in the case of the Nemeless Festival the space used for music is that of a green area of ​​200 thousand square meters located in that of Brianza, the Reggio festival will take place in the square that rises between the Tecnopolo and Capannone 15, an area up to a long time ago still to be redeveloped. To hold the reins of the organization of the Omi Festival is Giammarco Ibatici (partner of Nameless srl), known to music lovers for having been among the members of the Maffia Club (from ’96 to ’98) and among the organizers of the electronic picnics at Villa Levi.

To date, the Reggio event has announced 5 guests: Ilario Alicante (DJ and producer from Livorno), the rapper Guè Pequeno, the electronic music duo Mathame (from Sicily), the Overmono – established in the current techno scene – and finally the super guest, Dj Benny Benassi, on constant tour and for 20 years at the top of the world rankings. “Benny” was also recently on the Eurovision stage (Pala Olimpico di Torino) invited together with the producer Dardust and Sophie Scott of Sophie and The Giants, artists with whom Benny scored the explosive hit “Golden Nights” by Sophie and the Giants feat Benny Benassi, Dardust & Astrality. Over the years the DJ Reggiano has also collaborated with the queen of pop, Madonna, as well as with Chris Brown, John Legend and with his friend Jovanotti, who also wanted him to the Jova Beach Party in Marina di Ravenna. The producer and DJ also boasts a Grammy Award in the Best Remixes 2007 thanks to the song “Bring the noise”, a reinterpretation of the homonymous hit by Public Enemy; while among his best-known successes the beloved “Satisfaction” remains on the podium. The producer’s career was celebrated in the recent documentary “Benny Benassi – Balance” (2021) screened at the Rome Film Festival last October. That of the festival is an unmissable opportunity to see him at the console, where Benny will entertain and dance. Tickets have been available since yesterday both in the formula of the single day and in the subscription for both days.

Gloria Annovi