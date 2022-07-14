Barbiecore! Watch Anne Hathaway, Ciara, Kim Kardashian, and more Rock the Head-to-Toe Hot Pink Trend

Ads

Hot Pink is Coming! If you’re looking for a color trend to jump on this season, the latest fashion craze is Barbiecore.

Inspired by the beloved plastic doll, the style is all about wearing fuchsia looks from head to toe and your favorite celebrities are obsessed.

Anne Hathaway proved that Barbiecore is the “it” aesthetic when she graced the streets of Milan in a vibrant monochromatic ensemble to attend the Valentino Haute Couture show in Italy in July 2022. The WeCrashed star wowed with a custom sequin dress from the label, which featured a high neck construction and a miniskirt. Hathaway paired the dress with the brand’s beloved plateaus and a studded mini bag.

Ariana DeBose, also present, stunned in a fuchsia Valentino dress with bare shoulders and very high heels.

We have Valentino to thank for the intense love for the flirtatious hue. In March 2022, Pier Paolo Piccioli unveiled the Valentino Fall 2022 collection at Paris Fashion Week which consisted of only pink and black pieces. “I was fascinated by the idea of ​​having this moment of reflection and digging deeper,” he told Vogue in an interview the same month, adding that the shadow is meant to “heighten the senses.”

Of course, Valentino is not the only brand playing with bright pink.

In May 2022, Ciara turned heads at the amfAR Gala during the Cannes Film Festival, wearing an elegant pink bubblegum dress with a high slit by Dundas. “La Vie en Rose,” the hitmaker titled a merry-go-round of images showing her posing in the tight-fitting dress that also featured a cutout on her bodice. Ciara finalized the number with dance gloves and sparkly pink heels.

Although Barbiecore is having a big time in 2022, some celebrities were ahead of the trend, debuting bright pink looks in years past.

While in New York City prior to her Saturday Night Live hosting concert in October 2021, Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving the Ritz-Carlton with a captivating, all-pink Balenciaga look. The sighting also commemorated her era from Balenciaga. The reality star dazzled with a sharp velvet blazer from the label, which she paired with shiny over-the-knee boots of hers.

Tracee Ellis Ross is also a Barbiecore fan. In September 2019, the actress stepped out in a bright pink Christopher John Rogers design for the Popsugar x ABC Embrace Your Ish party in Los Angeles. The outfit featured a puffy crop top and a matching balloon skirt. Ross paired the set with neon pink lined PVC heels.

As for why Barbiecore is so tempting, we can assume it’s because the color is eye catching. The hue makes almost any outfit more glamorous and put together.

Keep scrolling to see more stars taking on the Barbiecore trend:

