Avatar: The Way of Water: Why has James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 2’ taken so long to release? | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Released on December 17, 2009, the first film of ‘Avatar’ was a success, reaching the top of the list of the highest grossing films in history, with a final gross of $2,743,577,587 dollars worldwide.

Such performance seemed to guarantee a sequel to Jake Sully’s adventure, but time passed and the film did not come, despite the fact that it had been confirmed by the director himself.

On May 9, 2022, things changed positively for fans of the blue aliens, since the trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was released and it was even confirmed that the release date will be December 15, 2022. almost 13 years after the release of the first part.

In social networks, some fans wondered about the reason for the delay of the sequel and began to speculate about budgets or lack of interest, but in reality the responsibility for the delay of “Avatar 2” is entirely James Cameron.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Why did James Cameron’s new movie take so long?

Originally, ‘Avatar 2’ and ‘Avatar 3’ were scheduled to be released in 2014 and 2015, but they had a first delay for 2020 and 2021 before getting their current release date, in the months of December 2022 and 2024 .

According to ‘Screenrant’, James Cameron decided to take the time to get his recent cinematic innovation ready: the underwater CGI motion capture technique.

Apparently it was technology that delayed James Cameron’s work, as the ‘Titanic’ director wanted to shoot the ‘Avatar’ sequel at a higher frame rate, a technology that was not available in 2009, so that he decided to wait until he could make his vision a reality.

In an interview with ‘Entertainment Weekly’, James Cameron explained how his revolutionary technology worked that allowed him to digitally capture the movement of his actors even while underwater.

“It sounds a little crazy, the process. I mean, if ‘Avatar’ hadn’t made so much fucking money, we would never do this, because it’s crazy,” the director commented.

The first film’s motion capture system wasn’t designed to work underwater, so Cameron and his team had to devise a way to record the actors’ movements and expressions, then send that footage to a camera. visual effects company for retouching.

Much of the filming took place in a 900,000-gallon tank, built specifically for the sequels, where ocean currents and waves could be mimicked.

“My colleagues within the production really pushed hard for us to do it ‘wet-dry,’ hanging people on wires. I said, ‘It’s not going to work. It’s not going to look real.’ I even let them do a test, on the one we caught dry for wet, and then caught in the water. It wasn’t even close,” said James Cameron.

To train the actors, James Cameron hired experts in dance and underwater gymnastics, since in all the sea scenes the protagonists had to hold their breath so as not to create unnecessary noise and bubbles in the scene.

The actors also had to train with professional divers so that they could hold their breath for several minutes without limiting their movements.

James Cameron’s biggest concern isn’t how long it took to make the ‘Avatar’ sequel, but whether it will be worth it financially.

“The big problem is: Are we going to make any fucking money? Big, expensive movies have to make a lot of money. We’re in a new post-COVID, post-streaming world. Those box office numbers may never be seen again. Who knows, it’s all a big gamble.”