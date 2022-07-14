Austin Butler: who is the actor who stars in Elvis

This July 14 finally arrived in theaters the biopic of Elvis Presley, who was one of the great singers not only in the United States, but throughout the world. His particular way of singing and dancing led him to stardom, however, his life was not “rosy”, something to show us Elvis, the movie starring Austin Butler.

Though Austin Butler is now commanding attention because he brought to life on the big screen the king of rock and roll, The actor has already been many years since he had his first opportunity to debut in both film and television. We tell you who he is and his career achievements.

Who is Austin Butler?

Austin Robert Butler is an actor originally from Anaheim, California, who was born on August 17, 1991.. Since he was a child he showed that he had taste and talent for actingbut it was during his adolescence when he began to stand out.

His television debut was on the show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guidea Nickelodeon series where she played the role of Zippi Brewster for two seasons. In 2006 we saw him in an episode of Drake & Josh and a year later he appeared in Hannah Montana, program starring Miley Cyrus; that same year she had a participation in icarly.

In 2008 the actor landed a leading role in the fourth season of Zoey 101 where he was invited to play James Garrett, Zoey’s love interest, a character played by Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears.

Austin Butler also worked on Wizards of Waverly Place, Jonas LA or CSI: Miami, Arrow, CSI: New York, among others.

As for his film career, his first film was in Aliens in the Atlantic which premiered in 2009. Later we saw it in titles like Yoga Hosers or Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which starred Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Your private life

For Austin Butler, music is another of the things that he is passionate about as well as acting. The famous knows how to play the guitar, besides that he collects them. As if that were not enough, he loves sports and excels in basketball and practices cycling and hiking.

As for his love life, he had a nine-year romance with Vanessa Hudgens, but their romance ended unexpectedly in 2020, news that took many by surprise. For now, Austin Butler is in love again and his girlfriend is the model Kaia Gerber who he started dating in December 2021.

PJG