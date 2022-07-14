Arnold Schwarzenegger’s car that would compete with Sylvester Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone crossed the big screen to build a beautiful friendship, sharing with their families and children, as well as a competitive luxury car that we show you in this note. Keep reading…

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone Without a doubt, they are the great reference of Hollywood on the big screen, since they shine for their talent, skill, agility and especially, an overwhelming force that can be well evidenced in the different action and suspense movies, raising the adrenaline of their fans.

Both actors share many details in common such as their performances in “Impossible escape”, “The mercenaries” and “The indestructible 1 and 2”without forgetting to interact with their families taking the professional relationship to another level, becoming the public’s most beloved friends.

However, they have another coincidence which is his obsession with cars of extreme speed, efficiency and road driving, managing to build over the years a millionaire garage that leaves fans of the automotive world speechless, given the immense variety they have to travel in different models every day.

An aspect that can be observed of high octane, is the unmissable vehicle that both Arnold and Sylvester love to drive, being the imposing Bugatti Veyron its eternal consent, which offers a maximum speed of 407 km/h, acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, maximum power of 1,001 CV/ 736 kW, 16 cylinders, 7-speed gearbox with an efficiency impeccable at the wheel of a great team of almost 2 million dollars.

Really, Hollywood stars not only sweep the box office with their performances, because they add to their love for cars, especially the favorite of the garage, the Bugatti Veyron on two specific faces, where the unforgettable interpreter of “Rocky” has fun in a black model, while “The Terminator” walks in a gray design, competing in different styles leaving the world in shock.

+ Pictures of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone’s Bugatti Veyron:

Sylvester Stallone in his black Bugatti Veyron