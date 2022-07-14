Are these reactions from the Oscars 2022 real? The meme starring Ryan Gosling and Mel Gibson that confuses social networks

As often happens with awards galas, the night of the Oscars is usually a festival of forced smiles and trivial gestures, when not looking at the clock. So when something really unexpected happens, take note of the audience’s reactions. As unexpected, for example, as Will Smith break his face Chris Rock for having made a joke at the expense of his wife’s alopecia.





Thus, thanks to the broadcast of the gala, the cameras of rigor and, above all, Twitter, we can enjoy snapshots as priceless as this one. Lupita Nyong’o couldn’t hide a grimace of “is this really happening?” while Smith got pugilistic. And, the truth, we put ourselves in his place.

But beware, because the most repeated meme of the gala was a fake. In fact, Nicole Kidman He didn’t make this face during Will Smith’s fit of rage, but in the first part (not televised) of the gala, when he saw Jessica Chastain walk towards your seat through the stalls.

In the same way, the other most repeated meme of the day also cheated. We are talking about the one that collects alleged star reactions to the slap, and which highlights the loose laugh of Ryan Gosling and the dismayed gesture of Mel Gibson.

Actually, the jocular expression of the protagonist of Drive It’s a photo from 2017, when Faye Dunaway announced that La La Land It had won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Please remember the look on Ryan Gosling’s face when ‘LA LA LAND’ was snatched the Oscar for Best Picture by a last-minute blunder. pic.twitter.com/dJ6iwyhadt — Geek Zone 🍿 #Oscars #Oscars2022 (@GeekZoneGZ) March 27, 2022

Other gestures, such as Michelle WilliamsMeryl Streep and the much talked about ‘Mad Mel’ They also come from the 2017 gala. Specifically, they are taken from this photo that shows the reactions of the public before the skid of Faye Dunaway.

Oscars 2017 audience reacts to Faye Dunaway’s mistake. cinemania

This does not mean that the meme has not aroused jokes in abundance due to the gesture of the protagonist of Braveheart.

So, although Will Smith’s outing is a good incentive to make jokes, it is important to watch that they don’t slip it in these days of fake news uncontrolled.