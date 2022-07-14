Are the current shonen protagonists mediocre?

“Mediocres” is a widely used term, and more against the latest shonen protagonists; but is it well used?

If there is a constant complaint among viewers of Animemainly Shōnenis the one about how they narrate their leading characters. Terms such as “flats”, “cliches”, and the inevitable “Mary Sue”, are the daily bread within this artistic circle (insults included).

One of the main causes of this conflict would lie in the inevitable generational clash among its viewers; not a minor problem, if we think about how much the industry is giving emphasis on childrendespite having a fan base old big enough.

Yes, there is that myth in animation that it is an art conceived “exclusively for children”, and although it is absurd, it does not mean that is the main reference for producers when it comes to disseminating a work. Ergo, this is no reason for a story to be inherently bad (or at least its protagonists). Maybe it’s because that immature and sometimes suffocating personality strikes very hard at the sight of mature eyes, who no longer empathize with certain archetypes; but from there to accuse a piece of “mediocre” only for that approach, is to fall low. Very, very low.





Analyzing Current Shonen Protagonists

Something curious about shonen demographics is how it was giving children an increasingly representative image. This is the first clash between the public, since we pass through three decades with protagonists emulating the appearance of a young adult. Again, this is not inherently bad. The problem is when a certain superiority is arrogated, given that they can address more complex issues, if the objective is to win over the elders. And that in quotes, because they are not the only ones to reach that extreme.

If we think, for example, of characters like Himura Kenshin (Samurai X, Furuhashi, 1994), its history encompasses a dense idea in a historical period of political and social transition. Obviously, it is a subject that is appreciated with larger dimension after passing the Secondary education (secondary education in Chile), since the viewer handles the necessary issues, in addition to having a more mature mindas to be able to understand the premise.

Something similar can be said of characters like Saitama (One Punch Man, Murata, 2009), who deconstructs the illusion of the medium before its notion of raw power. Added to this is its proposal to dilemmas such as the meaning of living, the emptiness after fulfilling your goals and no longer knowing what to door the same cynicism behind these ‘good samaritans’, who seem save only those who are convenient. But, again, does this make thinner proposals bad? What’s more, can’t the same thing be tackled in a more puerile format?





Tanjiro and Deku, very human children

The truth of things is that many of the protagonists accused of this lack usually have the same layers of these «eminences», and if they don’t have them, they gain them over time. An example is Tanjiro, from demon slayer (Gotouge, 2016). His character stands out for the way he his ideals of compassion are tested with each demoninstants in which it must decide between helping their own or their enemiesWell, the duel is over. it is he who must contemplate the remains of a creature that was once humancracking his heart more and more.

This plot is a clear homage to what made Hugh Jackman’s Van Hellsing so human; a murderer who apologizes daily for being even more monstrous than the supposed monsters he hunts. He is just like Tanjiro, he lives in a brutal world that brings out the worst in everyone, but when the beast falls, he can see firsthand that goodness that he once lost, and that, thank God, he still has. He is, above all, tragic. And if Gotouge was able to easily grasp that argument, it is because he can really be a child and talk to adults.

The problem of Tanjirou maybe it’s the same as another protagonist of the Shōnen Jump: Deku, whose main arc follows too much the lines that Masashi Kishimoto recorded from Naruto (2002). That is, the idea of ​​this helpless protagonist, but with enormous power, the same one that is counterproductive compared to his initial speech about “effort and conviction”. The only redeeming thing is that Horikoshi was able to capture in Midoriya that chivalry and that determination to help the rest, being more than just the bearer of the One For All.

When Deku faces TodorokiHe is the only one to realize damage ice does to your body without fireand although he gives him the weapons to defeat him, this «Green Naruto who cries» fulfills his duty as a hero: save an innocent. In addition, it is not just “power ups”; the boy is smart. He filled entire almanacs about the world’s heroes, uses the resources of his environment to solve his problems, and gradually learned to regulate his body’s reactions to the quirk. Remarkable.

Now, it is true that not everyone reaches that peak of quality, and that one of the sins of mangaka is the abuse of “reflex characters”, idealizations of what the audience, or themselves, would like to be in a fantasy world. This is where characters like Kirito either Meliodasthe “Red Rangers” par excellence and who offer nothing more than forced dramas and absurd displays of power. With this approach, the story prioritizes more praising the figure of its protagonists, and the rest is reduced to a set. Still, at certain moments, they appreciate interactions with supporting characterswho, in part, create more striking moments.

The trouble with these “reflex” characters is that everything in their history leaves them in a bad way; his dialogues with the other members of the cast they make them look empty, the battles against their villains have more arrangements than a birthday table, and romance, why talk about romance? Nothing sadder than a relationship without history or growth arc. The “I love you” because they are no longer funny, not without that chain of events that grows with the work, like Luz and Amity, if you want an example.

Even so, if something had to be rescued from these characters, it is that they make the growth of their authors more noticeable, because when they themselves realize the shortcomings of their premise, while decide to take certain risks and give prominence to characters with better layers, that’s when there are the keys to better write the protagonist. kawahara discovered it with ODS, Tabata discovered it with Poleand although Mashime was not kind to Natsu, Eden Zero tested how his cartoonist grew.

In short, are the current shonen protagonists mediocre? Nope. Do they have what it takes to spearhead a quality play? Of course. Are there flaws on your way? Yes, but they are not problems that cannot be solved either.and as long as there are «Tanjiros» denoting for their moral compass, or «Dekus» embodying the meaning of heroism, it is a sign of good work.