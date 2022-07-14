Apple TV produces Ferrari TV series dedicated to the Drake – Current Affairs

From Hollywood in a few moments the news bounced back to Italy, where it rekindled interest in films and television series dedicated to life and above all to Enzo Ferrari’s activity as a builder of racing cars and dream supercars. The latest production in chronological order – we learn from Variety – will be the one that Apple Tv +, one of the most important streaming companies of films and television series – has commissioned as a ‘drama series’ about the Drake to Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky. Blinders.

Knight has already started working on episodes of ‘Ferrari’ a production inspired by Luca Dal Monte’s biography ‘Ferrari Rex’. He will also act as executive producer along with Stefano Sollima who will be the director. Other executive producers will be Lorenzo Mieli, Nicola Giuliano, Paolo Sorrentino, Giulio Marantonio and Lorenzo De Maio while Luca Dal Monte – a journalist and writer well known in Italy also for his activity in the communication direction of Peugeot and Maserati – will be the historical consultant. ‘Ferrari’ will be produced by Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle-based company, in co-production with Nicola Giuliano for Indigo Film and Fremantle.

The series centers on Enzo Ferrari, who has dedicated his genius to the mission of building racing cars ever faster. And he will deal specifically with the life of the Drake between 1956 and 1961, a period deeply troubled by the death of his eldest son Dino, and by the ‘betrayal’ of what he considered his flagship driver, Juan Manuel Fangio. This will not be the first time that Enzo Ferrari will be the protagonist on the screen. Sergio Castellitto portrayed him in the Italian biopic Ferrari in 2003, while Remo Girone portrayed him in the 2019 film Ford vs Ferrari. And according to rumors coming from Hollywood Adam Driver – known for being Kylo Ren in the Star Wars sequel trilogy – will play the Drake in another biopic from director Michael Mann.