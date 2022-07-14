Apple begins the drastic increase in mobile prices

Bad business: the new Apple iPhone could raise its price by approximately 100 euros due to increased costs, and we already know that the entire market tends to follow Apple in all its decisions.

We already said a few months ago that this 2022 was going to be a bad year for smartphones, and the truth is that with inflation at a maximum in practically the entire planet Very negative news for our industry is already anticipated: the first is that giants like Samsung are already planning to reduce their production, while Apple handles a very substantial price hike which will affect its new iPhones to compensate for the increase in production costs.

So what mobile phones have never been so expensive like now, with an average price of more than 300 dollars in the last year, not insignificant, and that will surely increase in 2022, although that implies a disaster in the sales figures that were already expected since the beginning of the year, with Samsung and Apple precisely as great beneficiaries.

This time it was the GizChina comrades who echoed a story that spread like wildfire through the North American media, after Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securitiestold The Sun that “a price increase of about $ 100 is coming for the iPhone 14” due to high inflation and higher production cost bills.

Prices have increased globally throughout the supply chain, and Apple needs to pass those costs on to the consumer in its next releases. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

2022 will be a bad year for mobile phones: a global meltdown in sales is expected

The truth is inflation has plagued the market for months in practically all sectors, and all of us are immersed in a sea of ​​price increases that seem to have no end and that, without a doubt, will set a bad precedent also in the smartphone industrywhere what goes up usually doesn’t come back down.

In any case, it must be recognized that even though the world is starting to weather the Covid storm and alleviate logistics problems and stocks globally, there is still an obvious shortage of semiconductors and chips all over the planet, which would be mainly Apple’s reason for this price increase.

And it is that, as Dan Ives himself tells us, Samsung followed other competing companies to increase the price of its chips by 20%and several other companies that make components have also raised their prices for various reasons, so it seems logical that Apple wants to pass on that cost increase to its customers and users, both regular and potential.

The most worrying thing is not that Apple wants to maintain its margins by increasing the price of its best iPhones, but that the entire industry has an inherent tendency to follow them in all their decisions, so we could see a very general price increase by the end of 2022.

Anyway, for me the worst of all this is the usual facility that other manufacturers have to follow Apple in almost all his moves and strategies, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable expect a general price increase also in the Android catalog for the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

Be that as it may, there is room for hope, since the analysts themselves affirm that Apple would be studying the possibilities very well to prevent this significant price increase from affecting consumers and the sales figures of their next iPhone, being able to only transfer these higher costs to the models ‘Pro’ more expensive and thus maintaining the entry units at prices similar to the current ones.

In fact, and to finish it off, it is that in all the cliques there is talk that only the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature the latest Apple A16 Bionic chipsetleaving the affordable variants to reintroduce the old Apple A15.

Could this explain why only the ‘Pro’s go up in price? Will it finally be like this? Many questions remain in the air…

Samsung’s plan to overtake Apple: absolute priority to folding phones?