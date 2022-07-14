Another baby is reportedly on the way for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but there’s a twist!

Ads

Listen, this world is a real nightmare, so please take that happiness whenever and wherever you can. We are also talking to incredibly wealthy people whose problems are alleviated by having access to certain things that those of us in a different tax bracket simply cannot achieve. One of these joys is having children with someone you love, even if that someone has betrayed you multiple times.

Despite the many times Tristan Thompson has opposed Khloe Kardashian, it was recently reported that a sandwich was in someone’s oven. Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson having another baby? Here’s what we know about this vibrant business.

TMZ recently reported that the couple are expecting a second child, but Khloe won’t be doing the heavy lifting this time around. “Multiple sources with firsthand knowledge tell TMZ the baby will be born via a surrogate” and if that’s not shocking enough, this birth is in a few days! Another source says the baby may already be born.

It’s rare that a secret like this can be successfully kept, especially when it concerns a family as deeply rooted in the media as the Kardashians are.

Clearly the only people who really know what’s going on with Khloe and Tristan are Khloe and Tristan themselves, however having another child with the man who just can’t keep balls in his own court seems a little dysfunctional. The couple are currently co-parents with their 4-year-old daughter True, who appears to be working well, but a new baby is stressful. (Sorry, it’s stressful if you don’t have any money.)

So Tristan Thompson agrees to have another baby with Khloe Kardashian via surrogate knowing damn well that another woman is carrying her baby, born in December, that she hasn’t even met yet. Do I have this correct? This is next level clowning.

– Jessica💜 (@ Cali_Girl090) July 13, 2022 Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

An easier question to answer might be: “How many days are left on planet Earth before it melts into oblivion and floats in the four corners of the universe?” Some recent signs certainly indicate yes, but this is a question we would like to ask our Magic 8 Ball a couple more times.

According to Seventeen, Khloe shared a now deleted Instagram story on June 19, in which she thanked Tristan for sending her a shocking amount of flowers. Could they be related to the birth of a new baby?

Two days before the flowers arrived, Khloe put an end to rumors that she was seeing another NBA player. Famous Instagram gossip queen Deuxmoi shared this rumor in their stories, which was later picked up by the Instagram account Kardashian Social. Khloe herself stepped in via the comments. “Definitely NOT true !!! I love you! Thanks for the good wishes but I don’t see a soul. I’m happy to focus on my daughter and me for a while, ”she wrote.

Who knows what’s going on: Are Khloe and Tristan back together or have they stayed apart? Is there a new baby somewhere or is it just paparazzi wishful thinking? Regardless, it’s definitely going to be an interesting second season of The Kardashians. Hopefully this time Khloe is more aware of what’s going on in his own life. We want good things for her!

